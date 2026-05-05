Adnoc launches industrial resilience programme to support supply chains

Adnoc on Monday launched a programme requiring its engineering, procurement and construction contractors to give priority to locally made products across its project pipeline, backed by Dh200 billion ($55 billion) in contract awards set aside for 2026 to 2028.

The contracts, spanning upstream and downstream operations, represent the first major tranche of the $150 billion, five-year capital expenditure plan the company's board approved last November.

The Industrial Resilience Programme, unveiled at the Make it in the Emirates forum, introduces five initiatives designed to increase domestic supply sources and reduce exposure to the kind of disruptions caused by Iranian missile strikes on UAE energy infrastructure.

“The importance of in-country value has been showcased through the recent events we’ve been going through. Our ability to continue operations was through all of the previous ICV efforts that have been conducted,” said Omar Al Nuaimi, Adnoc’s acting group chief commercial and ICV officer.

At the centre of the programme is “Local+", which mandates that EPC contractors source from a list of more than 70 approved national manufacturers. A companion “ICV+” initiative offers contractors more in-country value credit for buying locally.

And An “Adnoc Multiplier” tool helps manufacturers to maximise locally produced content, while a “Build-to-Demand” scheme provides guaranteed agreements tied to specific volumes and prices.

Play 00:32 We remain strong and will be stronger, RAK Ceramics CEO says at Make it in the Emirates

The programme builds on Adnoc’s ICV initiative, launched in 2018, which has generated Dh80 billion in local manufacturing agreements since 2022 and attracted Dh4.5 billion in new factory investment. Adnoc aims to locally make $24.5 billion worth of products by 2030 and expects to channel Dh220 billion into the UAE economy over the next five years.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc's managing director and group chief executive, said at the company’s inaugural Make it with Adnoc Forum that it was entering “a defining execution phase in its strategy, driven by scale, pace and a laser focus on delivery", adding that he was seeking partners who could demonstrate “an unwavering focus on local value creation.”