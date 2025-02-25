Dubai fines 159 companies Dh50,000 each for violating telemarketing rules

The Dubai government has fined 159 companies Dh50,000 ($13,614) each for violating telemarketing regulations as it clamps down on unwanted calls.

Warnings were issued to a total of 174 companies by the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, it said on Tuesday.

Regulation of telemarketing practices came into effect in August 2024 and the move is part of the Dubai government's efforts to create a business-friendly environment for investors.

“These regulations aim to reduce unwanted telemarketing calls, ensuring consumer comfort and protecting their privacy,” it said.

“They also work to enhance consumer trust in businesses by ensuring that companies adhere to appropriate channels and timings for marketing their products, thereby building a positive business climate.”

As part of the D33 economic agenda, launched in 2023, Dubai aims to establish itself as one of the top three global cities over the next decade and double the size of its economy by 2033. Dubai's economy grew by 3.1 per cent in the first nine months of last year, compared to the same period in 2023, reaching Dh339.4 billion, with growth largely driven by expansion in sectors such as transport and financial services.

“By curbing market-disruptive practices, [Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade] is committed to creating a fair competitive landscape that enhances economic stability and consumer protection,” it said.

The regulatory legislation applies to all licensed companies in the UAE, including those in free zones, whose products and services are marketed through telephone calls.

In line with the resolutions, key guiding principles for telemarketing activities include: not contacting consumers whose numbers are in the Do Not Call Registry managed by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; only making calls from 9am to 6pm, and notifying the consumer at the start of the call if it is being recorded.

The new regulations are implemented in a way that “supports businesses while protecting consumers from negative and problematic business practices”, the government body said.