  • Centcom says 55 vessels redirected in Hormuz under US blockade
  • Three civilians among seven killed in Houthi attacks on Mokha, Yemen army says
  • Tehran says it will release videos of supreme leader in the future
  • Israel rejects Trump board's 15-point plan for Gaza
  • Iran sets six conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz
Updated: August 10, 2026, 4:07 PM