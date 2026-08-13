UAE condemns attack on two Adnoc ships in Strait of Hormuz

Two Adnoc vessels have come under attack from Iran while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the company announced early on Friday.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which occurred on Thursday night, and the situation is under control, the company said.

Adnoc stressed the importance of protecting the safety of seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, saying it violated UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which guarantees freedom of navigation and rejects aggression against commercial vessels.

"The ministry stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for economic pressure or blackmail constitutes an act of piracy by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people, as well as to global energy security," it said in a statement.

"The UAE emphasised the necessity for Iran to cease these aggressive attacks, ensuring its full commitment to halting all hostile acts and reopening the Strait completely and unconditionally, thereby achieving regional security and the stability of the global economy and trade."

Iran had not accepted responsibility for the attack, as of writing. The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the start of the US-Iran war in February.

Bahrain also condemned the attack, calling it a violation of international law.

Its Foreign Ministry affirmed Manama's "full solidarity" with the UAE and its "complete support" for the measures it carried out to ensure its security and stability.

Iran was also blamed for an attack on an Adnoc tanker last Saturday.