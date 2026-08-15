Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes twin daughters

Jordan’s Princess Iman has welcomed twin girls with her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Friday.

The announcement comes after Queen Rania revealed early last month that the couple were expecting their second child.

Sharing a photograph of Princess Iman with her husband and their daughter, Amina, Queen Rania wrote on Instagram: “A new joy on the way.”

“The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel and soon-to-be big sister Amina!” she added.

The Royal Hashemite Court said Princess Iman and Mr Thermiotis were blessed with twin girls on August 14. It added: ''The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Princess Iman and Mr Jameel, as well as to Their Majesties King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.''

Princess Iman, 29, is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania. She married Thermiotis, 32, in a ceremony at Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman in March 2023.

Thermiotis was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994 and is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has worked in finance in New York.

The couple welcomed their first child, Amina, in February 2025. Queen Rania announced her granddaughter’s birth on social media, sharing photographs of the newborn with members of the royal family.

Their daughter's Arabic name, Amina, is the feminine form of Amin, which means "trustworthy". Aminah, spelled with an h, is also the name of Prophet Mohammed's mother.

Both Amina and its variation, Amna, mean safe, caring and honest. It also means trustworthy, reliable, faithful, secure and protected.