Queen Rania reveals Princess Iman is pregnant with second child

Queen Rania of Jordan has announced that her daughter, Princess Iman, and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, are expecting their second child.

The Jordanian royal shared the news on Instagram alongside a photograph of the couple and their first child, a daughter, writing: “A new joy on the way.”

She added: “The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier for Iman, Jameel and soon-to-be big sister Amina!”

The photo shows Princess Iman with a noticeable baby bump.

Princess Iman, the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, married Thermiotis on March 12, 2023, in a ceremony at Beit Al Urdun Palace on the outskirts of Amman.

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994, Thermiotis is of Greek descent. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and has worked in finance in New York.

Princess Iman's elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein, walked her down the aisle during the wedding ceremony. In keeping with the family's fashion-forward aesthetic, the bride wore a custom white Dior gown with a lace neckline and cuffs, paired with a trailing veil and a diamond tiara believed to belong to her grandmother, Princess Muna Al Hussein, the mother of King Abdullah.

The couple welcomed their first child, Amina, in February 2025. Queen Rania announced her granddaughter's birth on social media, sharing photographs of the newborn along with other members of the royal family.

In August 2024, the family celebrated the arrival of Princess Iman, the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and daughter of their son Crown Prince Hussein, and Princess Rajwa.