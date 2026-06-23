King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa support Jordan as World Cup dream comes to an end

Jordan's royal family turned out in force to support the national football team during their World Cup match against Algeria, with King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa, their daughter Princess Iman and Prince Hashem all cheering from the stands at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis were also at the match.

But Jordan's hopes of progressing to the knockout round came to an end in a 2-1 defeat to Algeria. After losing 3-1 to Austria in their opening match, Jordan are bottom of Group J and will have no chance of qualifying when they take on defending champions Argentina in their final fixture.

King Abdullah II attends Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria. Photo: Petra Info

Dressed in Jordan's red team jersey, the royals joined thousands of supporters as the national side continued its maiden appearance on football's biggest stage. King Abdullah paired his shirt with a traditional red-and-white keffiyeh, while the back of his jersey bore the words "Al Nashama" – the nickname of Jordan's national football team, which translates as "the chivalrous ones".

The appearance comes days after Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa travelled to California to support Jordan during its first World Cup match, against Austria, which Jordan lost 3-1.

King Abdullah II with Crown Prince Hussein, left, and Prince Hashem during Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria. Photo: Petra Info

After the game, the Crown Prince praised the team's performance in an Instagram post, writing: "Not for a moment did it feel like Jordan's first match at a Fifa World Cup. You gave us a performance that was both heroic and honourable. Remember, this is only the beginning, and what lies ahead holds even greater opportunity."

Photos and videos shared by the Royal Hashemite Court showed the family immersed in the match-day atmosphere, applauding the team and celebrating with fellow Jordanian supporters.

King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa, their daughter Princess Iman and Prince Hashem cheer from the stands at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California as Jordan played Algeria during the Fifa World Cup. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court Info

Jordan qualified for the World Cup for the first time in its history, a milestone that sparked celebrations across the kingdom. King Abdullah II congratulated the team on social media earlier in June.

"This historic qualification is well-deserved by our team, which includes stars and cadres of whom we are proud,” he wrote on X. “Special thanks go to our loyal fans who have been our support and encouragement.”