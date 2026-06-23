Jordan's World Cup over as Algeria stage thrilling comeback

Jordan are out of the 2026 World Cup after a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Algeria means they have no chance of advancing from Group J.

After weathering early Algeria pressure, Jordan scored on the break through Nizar Al Rashdan to go into the break with the wind in their sails.

A double change by Vladimir Petkovic at the break paid dividends as Nadhir Benbouali headed in a Riyad Mahrez corner for Algeria’s first goal at the 2026 World Cup.

Algeria had wrestled back control of the game by the time Amine Gouiri bundled home a second on 83 minutes to secure all three points.

It means Jordan’s players face world champions Argentina in their final group match next Saturday with nothing to play for other than pride and the memories of sharing a pitch with Lionel Messi.

An injury to Mohamed Amoura meant Algeria were deprived of their top scorer in qualifying, who was not even fit enough to be named among the subs by Petkovic.

Mahrez was restored to the lineup after coming off the bench in Algeria’s 3-0 defeat to Argentina in their opening match.

He had a glorious chance to break the deadlock. Hicham Boudaoui picked out the Al Ahli Saudi winger with a delightful pass over the top that Mahrez brought under control with an excellent first touch.

His second was less convincing, allowing the Jordanian defence to scramble back and in the end his scuffed effort was easily gathered by Yazeed Abulaila in goal.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, right, in action with Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi. Reuters Info

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane was under the spotlight after his mistakes led to two of Argentina’s three goals and he was grateful that an early Mousa Al Tamari shot was straight at him to help settle the nerves. He was also equal to an Ali Olwan strike from distance.

Gouiri did force a save out of Abulaila just after the first hydration break as Algeria began to stamp their authority on the game.

Mahrez again stole in behind the Jordanian defence and Abulaila was alert enough to close the angle and get a hand to the Algeria captain’s poked effort that went out for a corner.

Jamal Sellami said in his pre-match comments that Jordan were too nervous in their first match against Austria, and that they would be more relaxed against Algeria.

They looked anything but for the first 36 minutes. And then, against the run of play, they took the lead for the first time at a World Cup.

Ramiz Zerrouki’s crossfield pass was intercepted. Mohannad Abu Taha played the ball into Al Tamari who in turn fed the ball back out to his left wingback. Abu Taha picked out Al Tamari unmarked in the box to line up a shot of goal. The Rennes winger completely mishit his attempted shot but did end up playing the perfect unintended pass for Al Rashdan, who arrived in the area to beat Zidane with a low shot off the outside of his right foot.

Jordan midfielder Nizar Al Rashdan celebrates opening the scoring against Algeria. EPA Info

Jordan were jubilant. The goal was galvanising. Abu Taha burst into the box, denied by a last-ditch Algeria tackle. Olwan’s eyes lit up when he had a sight of goal from 25 yards, although he blasted over. Algeria were only too pleased to hear the whistle blow for half-time.

The second half began with Rayan Ait Nouri forced to sprint the width of the field to deny Al Tamari a quick breakaway.

Ibrahim Maza stung the hands of Abulaila with a rasping drive on 54 minutes. Jordan chased and harried, flying into tackles all over the pitch. Al Rashdan set off on a textbook sliding challenge following another Jordan attack; Al Tamari did the same trying to retrieve the loose ball.

The front two of Al Tamari were a threat on the break, with Algeria’s defence constantly turning to face their own goal.

Jordanian fans held their collective breath as Noor Al Rawabdeh’s curling effort sailed agonisingly wide of Zidane’s far post. Jordan weren’t content to protect their lead; they wanted to increase it.

A tame Benbouali header was easily gobbled up by Abulaila, but he made no mistake when presented with another chance on 68 minutes.

Benbouali was one of two substitutes introduced by Petkovic at half-time and the forward, who plays his club football in Hungary, outjumped the Jordanian defence to delicately guide a Mahrez corner beyond the reach of Abulaila.

Nadhir Benbouali of Algeria, left, scores his team's equaliser. AFP Info

It was the 26th goal scored by a substitute at this World Cup. Momentum had shifted decidedly in Algeria’s favour. Fares Chaibi cracked a long-range effort at goal that Abulaila did well to hold.

In the end, Jordan couldn’t hold back the tide. Gouiri looked to have strayed offside before bundling the ball over the line, but a VAR check showed that the Algeria striker's body was level with a Jordanian defender.

“Al Nashama” hearts were broken. Their World Cup is over. They face world champions Argentina in their final match, but the debutants can take heart from the account they have given of themselves in North America.

For Algeria, playing at their first World Cup in 12 years, victory over Austria on Saturday (Sunday morning in the UAE) will see them advance to the Round of 32.