Lionel Messi breaks World Cup goals record with strike against Austria

Lionel Messi missed a penalty before getting on the scoresheet against Austria to become the Fifa World Cup's all-time record goalscorer on Monday.

The Argentina forward claimed the 17th World Cup goal of his career on the occasion of his 28th finals appearance, also a record.

The moment came in the 38th minute when he arrived on the edge of the box and swept home in style. The goal took Messi clear of German striker Miroslav Klose's mark of 16 goals, which he had equalled by scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening game of the tournament.

Messi is playing in a record sixth World Cup having made his debut and getting his first goal in a group game against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006.

The Inter Miami star had earlier missed a glorious opportunity to break the record when his side were awarded an early penalty.

The spot-kick was given after a lengthy VAR review following a sliding challenge on striker Lautaro Martinez in the box.

History beckoned, but a nervous Messi dragged his left-footed penalty wide of the target. It was a third penalty miss in seven attempts at World Cups for the 38-year-old.

However, he wasn't to be denied his special moment. The landmark goal put his side 1-0 up on the night as he started and then finished a slick move by stroking home a clinical finish seven minutes before the break.

Messi fed Thiago Almada who released Facundo Medina on the left wing. When the cutback arrived, Almada stepped over the ball and there was Messi to thump home his historic strike.

More to follow...