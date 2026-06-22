Cape Verde's World Cup dream continues – can they qualify for knockout stages?

Cape Verde created fresh waves at the World Cup as they held two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in Miami on Sunday night.

Kevin Pina hammered them ahead with a stunning free-kick before Uruguay hit back to lead at half-time. Substitute Helio Varela’s second-half goal after a Uruguayan defensive howler was no less than Cape Verde deserved.

The African nation, who took a point off European champions Spain in their opener, will now fancy their chances of a place in the Round of 32 if they can beat or even draw with Saudi Arabia next Friday. Uruguay face an uphill task to qualify with Spain next for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Pina sparked wild celebrations after 20 minutes as his low 30-yard free-kick evaded Uruguay’s two-man defensive wall and the left hand of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

They were a whisker away from a second when Sidny Cabral’s cross required Muslera’s fingertips to divert it away from Gilson Benchimol as he arrived at the far post to head home.

Two goals just before the break though turned the tide. First Maxi Araujo headed in a rebound after Cabral headed against his own post under pressure from Rodrigo Bentancur, and in injury time Agustin Canobbio cushioned in a second from close range after Araujo headed Manuel Ugarte’s floated pass into his path.

The Blue Sharks bit back after an hour as Mathias Olivera’s horribly miscued ball across his backline was intercepted by substitute Varela, who knocked the ball to the side of Muslera then sidefooted home on the volley, in virtually his first act since coming on.

Uruguay had a third disallowed for offside after a goalmouth scramble, and an end-to-end finish failed to yield a decisive third goal for either side as Cape Verde remained unbeaten on their finals debut.

'About culture, history and supporters'

Cape Verde coach Bubista said the team’s ambitions to reach the Round of 32 were now “legitimate” after the results against Spain and Uruguay, but said it was wrong to consider Saudi Arabia an easier proposition than their first two.

“We need to be respectful and face this match with the required seriousness and sportsmanship,” he said. “We’re here to show our country to the entire world. It’s not just about how we play football, it’s about our culture, our history, our supporters. We want people everywhere around the world to see us for what we are.”

Cape Verde fans celebrate as they watch the team draw with Uruguay in capital Praia. AFP Info

Uruguay coach Bielsa said: “Their [first] goal was hard to wrap our minds around. We were able to score [twice before half-time] and the result was quite deserved when the first half completed.”

He described needing a victory against Spain to be sure of progressing as “a gargantuan challenge for all of us.”

What's next?

The world's eyes will be on Cape Verde when they face Saudi Arabia in Houston on Saturday. A draw could be enough depending on results elsewhere, but a win would guarantee their fairytale run continues into the knockout stages.

Uruguay have been a disappointment at this tournament and face the tricky task of needing some sort of result against Spain in Zapopan to stay alive.