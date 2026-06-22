Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Zico the heroes as Egypt create World Cup history

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. When Egypt needed Mohamed Salah most, the captain came up with a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against New Zealand that puts them just one game away from reaching the knockout round of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

This is Egypt's fourth appearance at the global finals. They were the first African side to ever qualify for a World Cup, way back in 1934. They had never won a match until now.

While Salah will earn the plaudits, Hossam Hassan will feel vindicated for keeping faith with Mostafa Zico, who was the driving force behind this historic win.

The Pharaohs coach had been criticised in some quarters for starting Zico ahead of the more experienced Mahmoud Trezeguet, but the midfielder repaid his coach’s faith in spades with a goal and an assist in the second half.

First, he rose unmarked in the New Zealand penalty box and beat Max Crocombe with a bullet header on 58 minutes.

His next involvement saw him tee up Salah, who advanced into the New Zealand area and picked his spot in Crocombe’s bottom corner.

Trezeguet did make his own contribution, heading in a Salah corner on 81 minutes.

Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet celebrates scoring their third goal. Reuters Info

Victory means Egypt lead Group G with four points. Avoid defeat against Iran in their final match, and they will advance to the Round of 32.

This was New Zealand’s eighth game at a Fifa World Cup. They have never won a game across their previous two finals, with three losses and three draws.

That record extended at the start of the 2026 edition when they were held 2-2 by Iran in their opener despite twice leading. Defeat to Egypt means their World Cup record reads four draws, four defeats and staring down the barrel to advance out of the group.

The game against Egypt was their first against a side from Africa at a major tournament and the Kiwis were well worth their lead in a first half in which Egypt looked lacklustre.

A beautiful attacking move involving Elijah Just and Chris Wood gave Sarpreet Singh a sight at goal but he flashed his effort just wide.

Just, who scored both New Zealand goals in their opening draw with Iran last week, then drew a smart save out of Mostafa Shobeir at his near post.

From the resulting corner, Finn Sulman put New Zealand in front. No one picked up the big defender who was left free to head in a corner unopposed from the edge of the six-yard box on 15 minutes.

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah talks to referee Omar Al Ali following New Zealand's goal. Reuters Info

Egypt complained feverishly to Emirati referee Omar Al Ali. Replays showed that Michael Boxall had pulled his marker down to the ground before Sulman scored.

New rules allow VAR to step in if the attacking team commits a clear foul before the ball is in play and leads to a direct impact on a goal.

Egyptian protests were waved away. The goal stood.

Emam Ashour had Egypt’s best chance of the half just before the break but a cross in from Zico proved just beyond his reach as New Zealand were given a reprieve.

Shobeir produced a fingertip save to deny Callum McCowatt at the start of the second half. The New Zealand striker drifted in behind the Egypt defence and his flicked header looked destined for goal before Shobeir’s heroics.

Hassan had tweaked his tactics for the second half, moving Zico to a more central role.

It paid dividends. Zico’s header restored parity and then it was New Zealand’s turn to complain to Al Ali.

Substitute Ben Old had been on the field a matter of seconds when he was bundled over deep into Egypt territory. An unfortunate rip right down the centre of his shorts meant he was ordered to change them and had to temporarily leave the field.

Even if he had been on the pitch, Old was too far away to have affected Egypt's second goal. The former Liverpool forward picked the ball up in the inside right channel, played it into Zico who produced a wonderful flick back into the path of his captain.

Salah, presented with his first real sight of goal, slotted the ball low into the corner with typical aplomb.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Egypt's second goal. EPA Info

Salah wasn’t finished yet. His inswinging corner was met perfectly by substitute Trezeguet, whose low header sealed what was in the end a comfortable Egypt victory – 92 years and 25 days after their first appearance in this competition.

With Iran and Belgium playing out a 0-0 draw in the other group game, it puts Egypt in the driving seat to reach the knockout round for the first time.