Tunisia out of 2026 World Cup after defeat to Japan

Tunisia have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following their 4-0 defeat to Japan in Monterrey.

The result followed an opening 5-1 loss to Sweden and means Tunisia are certain to finish bottom of Group F.

Defeat to the Swedes saw the North African side sack coach Sabri Lamouchi and replace him with Herve Renard.

But the Frenchman was unable to inspire a turnaround, with Ayase Ueda's double and strikes from Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito sealing an easy win for Japan.

The Netherlands and Japan are now out of reach on four points, while Tunisia are unable to overtake Sweden even if they were to beat the Dutch in their final match.

For the first time, head-to-head records will determine placings when teams finish level on points, so they are unable to finish above Sweden having already lost to them.

More to follow …