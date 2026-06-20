Tunisia v Japan: Herve Renard says players must be 'perfect collectively' to keep World Cup hopes alive

Tunisia's new coach Herve Renard has called for his squad to come together and show unity when they take on Japan in their all-important second match at the 2026 World Cup.
Renard was installed this week after Sabri Lamouchi was sacked following Tunisia's chastening 5-1 defeat in their Group F opener.
Tunisia are bottom of the group and realistically must avoid another defeat if they are to have any hope of reaching the knockout stages, a feat they have never previously managed in seven previous finals.
"Our only strength tomorrow, and our only hope, will be the collective. I repeat it again and again because against a team like Japan, with such a strong collective spirit, we have to match that level," Renard said in his pre-match press conference.
"Against this Japanese team, we will have to be perfect collectively. I repeat that once again: We must respect Japan, but we must not fear them."
This will be Renard's third successive World Cup with three different teams, having been at the helm of Morocco at Russia 2018 and Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022.
At the latter, he masterminded one of the biggest shocks in tournament history as Saudi Arabia beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in the group stage.
Some quarters of the Tunisian media have labelled the Frenchman a "magician", but Renard was quick to dismiss that claim.
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"There are no magicians in football. There is hard work, there is preparation, and then there is being effective at the right moment," he added.
Tunisia reached the finals on the back of an impressive campaign in African qualifying, conceding no goals.
That record was shattered against Sweden, with individual errors accounting for their downfall.
Renard said: "When you are criticised – and rightly so – you have to dig deep inside yourself and react. You have to show people that the criticism was justified, but that this team has found the resources to change things."
Midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was one of those at fault after he was robbed of the ball just outside his own area by Alexander Isak, who in turn fed Victor Gyokeres to score Sweden's third goal.
"The week has been difficult and turbulent, but we have to turn very quickly towards the future. We have a new staff and a new coach, and we have an image to restore. We hope to start doing that tomorrow.
"Everyone knows we have to produce a reaction – a reaction of pride, self-respect and character."
On putting his own error in that Sweden match behind him, Skhiri added: "There were two options: either I disappear because I can't accept my mistake, or I accept it and bounce back in the next match. I want to put things right and be proud of myself at the end."
Japan are on one point after holding the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their opening match and, at 18th, are the highest-ranked side in Asia at the World Cup. Tunisia are 45th.
Renard refused to be cowed though, saying: "When you think you are dead, you need to find the resources to wake up and never give up."
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