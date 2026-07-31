Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy presumed dead after avalanche hits Pakistan's Broad Peak

An Omani mountaineer is presumed dead after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan during an expedition on Thursday.

Nadhira Al Harthy was among a 10-strong team of climbers reported missing following the avalanche.

In 2019, she became the first Omani woman to summit Mount Everest, and subsequently reached the peaks of K2 and Manaslu.

Broad Peak is the 12th-highest mountain at 8,047 metres and is in Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan.

Alongside Ms Al Harthy, the team was made up of six climbers from Nepal and one each from Pakistan, China and the US. Her death – alongside that of Nepalese climber Pur Bahadur Gurung – was announced by the Alpine Club of Pakistan on social media on Friday.

It said with “profound sorrow” that the bodies of the two climbers had been recovered, although their deaths have not been confirmed by authorities.

Local police said four bodies had been recovered from Broad Peak, but their identities have not been confirmed and search and rescue operations have been suspended for the day because of the weather.

'Inspiration to us all'

Oman's Olympic Committee paid tribute to Ms Al Harthy's work as president of the Oman School Sports Federation, and wished for solace for her family.

Laila Al Hadhrami, a friend of the mountaineer, wrote on Instagram that Ms Al Harthy was a source of pride and inspiration who carried the name of Oman high.

“You who were … an inspiration to us all,” wrote Ms Al Hadhrami. “Every time we met you and heard about your unwavering ambition, we were planning to meet as soon as you returned from Pakistan, and I never expected you would leave us so soon.”

Amy Subaey, founder and chief executive of adventure tour company UAE Trekkers, told The National of her shock at the news.

“It feels like a betrayal when nature seems to choose our most powerful ambassadors to take from us too soon. It is so unfair,” she said.

“Nadhira Al Harthy was one of those rare people of whom the mountains were part of her essence. That is what makes her journey and her legacy so inspiring and that will live on. May her legacy live on to every woman in Oman and beyond.”

Geologist Shatha Al Ghafri told The National that the reports from Pakistan were difficult to take.

“Nadhira was a kind-hearted, genuine and inspiring person who left a beautiful impact on everyone who knew her,” she said. “Her kindness, warmth and sincerity are what I will remember most.”

The team included renowned climber Nirmal Purja, a Nepalese-born former member of the Royal Marines, known for scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre-plus mountains in six months in 2019.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “closely monitoring the situation” and was co-ordinating with authorities in Pakistan.