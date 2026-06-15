World Cup 2026: Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi rues errors after 'painful' Sweden defeat

Sabri Lamouchi described Tunisia's chastening 5-1 defeat to Sweden as “painful” and warned his players they would be heading for an early World Cup exit unless they improved.

Tunisia went through their qualifying campaign without conceding a goal but the defence was breached inside six minutes in Monterrey, Mexico.

Yasin Ayari broke the deadlock, before Alexander Isak doubled Sweden's tally before the half-hour mark.

Tunisia briefly rallied through Omar Rekik's first international goal, but second-half strikes from Victor Gyokeres, Mattias Svanberg and a second Ayari goal ensured the North Africans got their World Cup campaign off to the worst possible start.

“It's a difficult loss. ​It's painful. Starting the competition with ⁠this bad of a loss is indeed ​difficult,” Lamouchi said in his post-match news conference.

Lamouchi said ​Tunisia knew the threat posed by Sweden's forwards but failed to cope with it. “With world-class players that ​we have in the two Swedish ​forwards, it's something that you don't recover from.”

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Individual errors were ruthlessly punished. Goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fumbled an attempted clearance that eventually led to Ayari's opener and he arguably should have done better in keeping out Isak's effort after getting a hand to the Swede's low shot.

Isak robbed Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri of the ball just outside his own area which led to Gyokeres' goal, while another Tunisian defender was dispossessed in a dangerous area before Ayari unleashed an unstoppable effort to compound Tunisia's heavy loss.

“We made way too many mistakes,” Lamouchi said.

Lamouchi said he felt Tunisia ​had shown ​signs of ⁠improvement after the break before further mistakes derailed their comeback hopes.

Tunisia ​will face Japan and the Netherlands ​in ⁠their next Group F fixtures, and Lamouchi said his team had little choice but ⁠to ​respond. “We have our pride. We ​need to react. We need to give a better ​image.”

Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres, right, celebrates scoring their third goal with Benjamin Nygren and Alexander Isak. Reuters Info

Sweden's English coach Graham Potter praised the chemistry between forwards Isak and Gyokeres after they ​tore Tunisia's defence to shreds.

Both forwards play their club football in England – Gyokeres with Premier League champions Arsenal, Isak with Liverpool – and combined brilliantly to pose a constant threat to Tunisia.

“Individually, of course, they are top players but I think ​together they can be a real threat,” Potter told a press conference. “I think they’ll get better and better the more they play; they complement each ​other very well.

“I’m really pleased with the players,” he added. “We know ​the quality of the individuals in the front positions but they needed a ‌team ⁠to function.

“We weren’t perfect; we knew we wouldn’t be. But at the start of the game I thought we had good control.”

Sweden lead the group with three points after the Netherlands and Japan tied 2-2. Sweden's next game ⁠is ​against the Dutch on June 20 ​in Houston.

“We know we’ll meet a top team next and we have to be ready ​for that,” said Potter.