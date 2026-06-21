Egypt boss denies Mohamed Salah rift ahead of vital World Cup clash against New Zealand

Egypt’s quest for a first World Cup win resumes on Sunday with a crucial clash against New Zealand at BC Place in Vancouver (Monday, 5am UAE).

After letting victory slip away in a 1-1 draw against Belgium last Monday, the Pharaohs made the trip from Washington state to Canada on Friday, looking to take control of Group G ahead of their final group-stage game against Iran.

New Zealand twice led Iran in a 2-2 tie in their opener, and are also searching for a maiden World Cup victory.

Egypt (without Mohamed Salah) beat New Zealand (minus Chris Wood) 1-0 in a friendly a little over two years ago, in what was coach Hossam Hassan’s first game in charge of the Pharaohs.

The All Whites are ranked 82nd in the world, some 53 spots below Egypt in the Fifa rankings, but will not be taken lightly by the North Africans.

“The New Zealand national team is not easy to beat; they have speed, strong players, and play attacking football. They represent a different school of football,” Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim told MBC Masr.

“No team should be underestimated. Football has evolved globally; just look at the African teams and how they’re performing right now.”

Part of Hassan’s vision for this Egypt side is to build a distinct identity for the team, one that does not solely rely on Salah.

Play 00:29 Egyptian team surrounded by fans as they head back to camp

The 34-year-old Salah was surprisingly subbed off and replaced by Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim in the 76th minute against Belgium, a decision that was questioned by fans and pundits after the game.

Rumours had been swirling that the departing Liverpool star was unhappy with Hassan’s call to take him off but the coach told reporters on Saturday that all is well between him and the Egypt captain.

“Salah is an important part of this team,” insisted Hassan. “All 26 players with us here are very important, starting with the team captain, of course, Mohamed Salah, all the way to the youngest players with us like Hamza Abdelkarim or Tarek Alaa. Every player I have worked with knows that I deal with them in a fair manner. I trust all 26 players I chose and they trust me as well.

“Mohamed Salah is someone who helps us a lot on this team because he serves as a role model and example of being disciplined, whether he starts a game or gets subbed on or off, everything is possible and known. Besides that, all the players and the Egyptian fans know that I work for the good of the country. All players are equal in my eyes, and the one who deserves to be on the pitch is the one who performs better on the pitch.

Best of World Cup 2026 – in pictures

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Croatia's Petar Musa scoring his side's second goal against England at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. PA Info

Canada forward Jonathan David (R) outbattles Qatar defender Boualem Khoukhi (C) to score his second goal during the first half of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match between Canada and Qatar in Vancouver, Canada. EPA Info

Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. Switzerland's Dan Ndoye shoots at goal with an overhead kick. Reuters Info

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France's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal against Senegal in New York. Reuters Info

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Mohamed Kanno after scoring his team's first goal during the match between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay at the Miami Stadium. AFP Info

Aymeric Laporte of Spain in action against Dailon Livramento of Cape Verde, in Atlanta. EPA Info

Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi in action with New Zealand's Marko Stamenic, in Los Angeles. Reuters Info

Spain's defender Pau Cubarsi makes a challenge in the match with Cape Verde in Atlanta. AFP Info

The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium. AFP Info

At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters Info













































“Salah played a great game against Belgium, in a position that is relatively new to him because he wasn’t utilised that way in Europe with his club. I’m happy I utilised him in a different way. None of the stuff being said happened but it’s normal that rumours spread, it happens to every team. Salah has been training well and he is the first to accept any decision made by the technical staff.”

Several players shone against Belgium, including goalscorer Emam Ashour, who provided a burst of energy in the midfield and put the Pharaohs in front in the first half. “We still have two matches ahead of us, and now we need to keep believing and keep fighting,” Ashour told Fifa after the Belgium game.

Wood and New Zealand in good shape

Nottingham Forest forward Wood leads New Zealand’s attack and provided both assists for Elijah Just against Iran.

At 1.91m, Wood can trouble Egypt’s defence by latching onto high balls, which could pave the way for the introduction of Hossam Abdelmaguid into Hassan’s line-up on Sunday, as the tallest defender on the Pharaohs squad.

The Kiwis had to make a last-minute call-up ahead of the Egypt game, bringing in Auckland FC forward Logan Rogerson to replace Matt Garbett, who has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury he picked up during training.

All Whites boss Darren Bazeley is feeling confident though and is determined to make history in North America this month.

“It’s a game that we’re not scared of. It’s a funny one, because they've got names like Salah and [Omar] Marmoush – very good players, they're world stars name wise – but we played them a couple years ago, and we were missing Woodsy, Joe Bell didn't play, Payney didn't play; we were missing quite a few that day and we gave them a really good game,” said Bazeley.

“It's going to be tough. We know that every team here at the World Cup is trying to do well. These guys – and Belgium – they've got some very, very good players standing in our way that we need to be able to deal with defensively.

“That's the challenge. It always was the challenge, but we have come here, and we're trying to win every game we play and accumulate as many points as we can.

“We want to make history. We're disappointed we didn't make history [on Monday] night by winning our first game, but it was good for us to get a point. We're on the board, we're in the game, the group's level, and now we've got this opportunity to go again and we've got to get to the same level quickly.”

The match in Vancouver will be officiated by UAE referee Omar Al Ali.