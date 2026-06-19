UAE's Omar Al Ali to officiate New Zealand v Egypt match at World Cup 2026

The UAE will have some representation at the 2026 World Cup after Fifa announced that Emirati referee Omar Al Ali will officiate the match between New Zealand and Egypt in Vancouver on Sunday.

Omar will be assisted by compatriot Mohammed Al Hammadi. They are part of a contingent of 52 referees for the tournament.

It will be a proud moment for the UAE whose officials have now become regulars at World Cups.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, an all-Emirati team officiated the Group C match between France and Peru. That team consisted of Mohammed Hassan, assisted by Al Hammadi and Hassan Al Mahry.

In that match, Hassan cautioned four players, including French star Paul Pogba. However, he had to revoke one yellow card after a case of mistaken identity was spotted by VAR.

Leading the way for UAE was Ali Bujsaim, who was the referee at three consecutive World Cups between 1994 and 2002.

Bujsaim was the first Asian official to referee a World Cup curtain-raiser, the first to referee a semi-final, and the first to take charge of a third-place play-off.

The New Zealand v Egypt match will take place at BC Place, Vancouver, on Sunday (Monday 5am). Both sides will enter the contest full of confidence after their opening matches.

Egypt were impressive during their 1-1 draw with Belgium while New Zealand fought hard during the 2-2 draw against Iran.