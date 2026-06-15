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World Cup 2026

Belgium's Amadou Onana in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Reuters
Belgium's Amadou Onana in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Reuters
Belgium's Amadou Onana in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Reuters
Belgium's Amadou Onana in action with Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Reuters

Mohamed Salah's Egypt denied first World Cup win after own goal earns Belgium a point

Emam Ashour's opener cancelled out after Mohamed Hany put through his own net

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

June 15, 2026

Mohamed Salah was denied the chance to celebrate his 34th birthday with a historic World Cup win for Egypt, as they were held to a draw by Belgium in Seattle.

Emam Ashour’s first-half strike was cancelled out by an equaliser for the European side, 22 seconds after the introduction of Romelu Lukaku as a second-half substitute.

Egypt have been champions of Africa seven times, more times than any other country, and yet their World Cup record is not befitting of that status.

Never before had they won a fixture in three previous appearances at the finals. Few gave them a chance of breaking that duck in their 2026 opener against a Belgian side stacked with top-league talent.

And yet the Egyptians were good value for their first-half lead. From the off, they were by far the more aggressive and forward-thinking of the two sides.

They deserved the opener, when it arrived in the 20th minute, through Ashour. The 28-year-old Al Ahly playmaker found space outside the Belgium box, and drilled his shot low and hard past Thibault Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Emam Ashour, left, celebrates giving Egypt the lead against Belgium. EPA
Emam Ashour, left, celebrates giving Egypt the lead against Belgium. EPA

Having played all his career to date in his homeland – other than a brief stint at Midtjylland in Denmark - Ashour’s global renown is a long way off that of his colleagues in Egypt’s attack, Salah and Omar Marmoush.

It did not stop him revelling in his moment of glory, though. He busted out a billionaire strut to celebrate the opener, before he was flattened by his equally thrilled teammate, Mostafa Ziko.

Despite the constant threat they posed going forward, while the score stayed at 1-0 it was a precarious lead for Egypt.

It felt particularly fragile when Kevin de Bruyne curved a free kick against a post near the start of the second half.

Ashour had a glorious opportunity to double Egypt’s advantage shortly after, yet rashly shot wide.

He had the goal at his mercy after Courtois had pawed away Salah’s header. He completely lost his poise, though, lashing in a shot that was so woeful it went out for a throw-in on the left-hand side of the field.

Egypt's Emam Ashour shoots at goal. Reuters
Egypt's Emam Ashour shoots at goal. Reuters

Undeterred by their profligacy, Egypt kept pouring forward. Next, Marmoush raced through, only to blaze high and wide under desperate pressure from Nathan Ngoy, the retreating Belgian centre-back.

Rudi Garcia, the Belgium manager, introduced Lukaku in a bid to help reverse the traffic. It worked immediately.

Belgium were level within seconds of the arrival of their all-time record scorer. He did not get a touch to a right-wing cross, but his presence was enough to harass Mohamed Hany into scoring an own goal.

It was harsh on Hany. The right-back had done a decent job in shackling Jeremy Doku, Belgium’s Manchester City winger.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after Egypt's Mohamed Hany scored an own goal. Reuters
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after Egypt's Mohamed Hany scored an own goal. Reuters

Salah looked crestfallen when he was substituted in the 76th minute. The noon kick-off in the middle of a heatwave in Seattle was taking its toll on everyone, and Salah’s impact had not been befitting of his stature.

Though he looked glum at Hossam Hassan’s decision to replace him, he was not the only global star to take an early curtain call.

On the other side, De Bruyne and Doku both made way a long way before the end of the game.

Even after being withdrawn, Salah still had a role to play. In an emotional response to a rebuffed penalty appeal, Hassan, Egypt’s coach, put his arms around the fourth official.

Salah, aware that escalation could spell expulsion for his coach, discreetly pulled Hassan away from the skirmish.

Best photos of World Cup 2026 - in pictures

  • The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, which ended in a two-all draw. AFP
    The Netherlands' goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen concedes Japan's second goal, scored by midfielder Daichi Kamada, during their Group F match at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, which ended in a two-all draw. AFP
  • The ball hits the crossbar during the Group E match between Ivory Coast against Ecuador, in Philadelphia. The West African team won 1-0. EPA
    The ball hits the crossbar during the Group E match between Ivory Coast against Ecuador, in Philadelphia. The West African team won 1-0. EPA
  • Curacao fans during their team's 1-7 defeat to Germany in Houston, Texas. AFP
    Curacao fans during their team's 1-7 defeat to Germany in Houston, Texas. AFP
  • Connor Metcalfe (No 8) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the second half during their Group D match against Turkey, in Vancouver. The Socceroos won 2-0. EPA
    Connor Metcalfe (No 8) celebrates after scoring for Australia in the second half during their Group D match against Turkey, in Vancouver. The Socceroos won 2-0. EPA
  • At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters
    At the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada fouls Switzerland's Remo Freuler to give away a penalty. Reuters
  • Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi puts the ball past Switzerland's Gregor Kobel for their first World Cup goal. Reuters
    Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi puts the ball past Switzerland's Gregor Kobel for their first World Cup goal. Reuters
  • Qatar fans cheer in the stands during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, AFP
    Qatar fans cheer in the stands during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland in San Francisco, AFP
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari, centre, scores his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match with Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. AFP
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari, centre, scores his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group C match with Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. AFP
  • Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters
    Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters
  • Brazil's Vinicius Jr equalises against Morocco. Reuters
    Brazil's Vinicius Jr equalises against Morocco. Reuters
  • John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal past Johny Placide of Haiti. The win was Scotland's first World Cup victory in 36 years. AFP
    John McGinn of Scotland scores his team's first goal past Johny Placide of Haiti. The win was Scotland's first World Cup victory in 36 years. AFP
  • Folarin Balogun of the US scores their third goal against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reuters
    Folarin Balogun of the US scores their third goal against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Reuters
  • South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu scores their second goal against Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium. Reuters
    South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu scores their second goal against Czech Republic at Guadalajara Stadium. Reuters
  • Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Reuters
    Mexico's Raul Jimenez scores their second goal against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Reuters
Updated: June 15, 2026, 9:23 PM
EgyptWorld Cup 2026Mohamed Salah