Jonathan David hat-trick cuts down Qatar as Ismael Kone injury leaves World Cup co-hosts Canada 'shaken'

With 48 teams taking part, the expanded 2026 World Cup was always expected to throw up its share of mismatches.

Curacao, the smallest country to qualify for any finals, were given a baptism of fire when they made their World Cup debut against four-time champions Germany. They lost 7-1.

Cape Verde, the third smallest, pulled off the shock of Matchday 1 by holding favourites Spain to a 0-0 draw.

When Qatar were drawn in a group with Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia, it was expected that the Gulf nation's hopes of positive results would come against the latter two.

The Qataris pulled off a shock of their own by drawing against the Swiss despite spending much of the game on the back foot. Boualem Khoukhi's 94th-minute header gave the 2022 World Cup hosts their first point at the global finals.

Julen Lopetegui's team faced co-hosts Canada in their next Group B assignment. Canada began the day ranked 30 in the Fifa rankings, 26 places higher than the Qataris. When the final whistle blew in Vancouver, a 6-0 scoreline had jumped the Canadians up to 28th and the Qataris down to 58th.

The co-hosts were aided throughout by some poor Qatar defending and red cards to defender Homam al Amin and midfielder Assim Madibo – the latter for a challenge which appeared to leave Ismael Kone with a serious leg injury.

Qatar's Assim Madibo, right, fouls Canada's Ismael Kone before being shown a red card. Reuters Info

After both sides exchanged chances to open the scoring, Canada went ahead in the 15th minute through Cyle Larin and very quickly made it two when Juventus forward Jonathan David’s volley flew past the outstretched hands of Qatari goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada.

The first red came just after the half-hour mark, when VAR upgraded Al Amin’s last-gasp challenge on Tajon Buchanan. Referee Cristian Garay had initially given a penalty and yellow card but the tackle was ruled to be just outside the box, causing the card to be upgraded, with the extra man paying dividends just before half-time when David pounced on a rebound to nab his second.

The second half began in nightmarish fashion for both sides as Madibo was sent from the field for an aggressive challenge on midfielder Kone, who was stretchered off with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Substitute Nathan Saliba brought some joy back for Canada in the 65th minute, finding the back of the net from a free-kick and immediately rushing to his bench to raise a jersey with Kone’s name and number on the back.

The result was rudimentary from there, with a Mohamed Manai own goal and a late hat-trick for David extending the lead for the host nation.

Canada now know that one more point will see them finish top of Group B, with their final group stage game coming against Switzerland, who beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in the other group game, on Wednesday.

For Qatar, anything other than victory over Bosnia in their final group game next week will see them become the first Arab team to depart the World Cup.

Ismael Kone of Canada waves to the crowd as he is stretched off. AFP Info

Canada 'shaken' by Kone injury

Following the match, Canada head coach Jesse Marsch admitted the whole squad had been “shaken” by a horror injury to Kone, who has been rushed to hospital with a suspected broken leg after their World Cup win over Qatar.

Marsch said everyone on the bench “could hear the bone snap” and that he would visit the stricken Kone in hospital this evening.

Marsch said: “I haven’t spoken to Ismael yet, he’s at the hospital, he will prepare for a surgery. I’m going to see him after this press conference.

“We’ll see exactly what we decide to do for him. His family is with him at the hospital. It happened right in front of the bench – everyone could hear the bone snap.

“Your heart goes out to him, and everybody’s a little shaken by the experience, because of the nature of the injury and also because Ismael is a big part of the team.

“You saw also that he was waving to the crowd and almost making everybody else feel at ease with the fact that he’s injured, and that’s an incredible statement about Ismael as a person, but this is [also] our team.