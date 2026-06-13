Qatar earn first World Cup point with late leveller against Switzerland

The many off-field controversies of the opening week of the North American World Cup might have led some to rethink their opinions of the corresponding tournament four years previously.

But one thing seemed certain concerning Qatar’s national team ahead of their appearance in the United States in 2026; no amount of historical revisionism could alter the fact they look out of their depth at the top table of world football.

There is no logical reason the current vintage should be better equipped to cope on the global stage than that of 2022. Other than the fact this is no longer entirely new to them.

Back then, when they hosted the last World Cup in Doha, Qatar had spent years crafting a side to be proud of when they debuted in football’s biggest show.

They had brought in coaching expertise from La Masia, Barcelona’s talent factory, and backed it over the long haul.

They entered tournaments in confederations on the other side of the world, to provide the sternest tests for their players.

And there was evidence, too, that all the investment was bearing fruit. Either side of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar twice won the Asian Cup, ahead of sides of the calibre of Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Yet they fell flat when the spotlight shone the brightest. In their World Cup debut, on home soil, they were soundly beaten by Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

They exited in the group, and were widely pilloried as the worst host side at any World Cup.

Four years on, they have the chance to show there is some substance to Qatari football, even though their prospects have diminished further.

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, centre, in action against Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag, left, and Ahmed Fathy. EPA Info

The side of 2022 is four years past its peak. Felix Sanchez had five years as coach leading into that competition, which created much-valued stability. But they have been through four coaches in the time since.

Julen Lopetegui, the incumbent, had been in charge of 12 matches before the start of the World Cup. Felix Sanchez oversaw 84.

At least they have stuck with Lopetegui, since the Spanish coach helped them navigate the final throes of qualifying for the expanded, 48-team tournament.

Even that was unconvincing, muddling through a play-off involving Oman and the UAE when they had three days extra rest compared to their rivals, as well as home advantage.

There have been none of those trips to the other side of the world for proper football, either. In fact, there has barely been any prep to speak of at all, because of issues beyond their control.

Recent friendlies against Argentina and Serbia friendlies were cancelled because of the Iran conflict.

And yet for all that, Qatar somehow claimed a first point in their history at a World Cup, with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

They gave up masses of possession. They were heavily indebted to Mahmud Abunada, their goalkeeper, for repelling the onslaught: the Swiss had 27 shots, 10 of which were on target.

Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada was kept busy throughout against Switzerland. Reuters Info

And they left it about as late as was possible. Boualem Khoukhi’s header stole a point in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Despite Switzerland having 70 per cent of the ball, Qatar should have held the lead early on in San Francisco.

In just the second minute, Edmilson Junior had a golden chance to give them the lead for the first time in their World Cup history.

The Al Sadd forward benefited from a mistake by Manuel Akanji, the Inter Milan defender. But he then proceeded to shoot straight at goalkeeper Gregor Kobel when clean through.

Qatar looked surprised to have had such a clear opening, and Switzerland were sparked into life by the reprieve.

They took control of the ball, and carved out a slew of opportunities, even if they did need a penalty to break the deadlock.

Breel Embolo scored it, after Abunada had given away a foul. It was a clear infringement, but Qatar might have got away with an offside call in a previous incarnation of VAR technology.

Remo Frueler, the Switzerland midfielder, appeared to be slightly beyond the line of the last defender when he ran onto a header, before being fouled.

The new semi-automated technology upheld the decision that he was onside, although no visual evidence was given.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo scores from the penalty spot. Reuters Info

To add injury to insult, Abunada was treated for a head injury for some time, before rising to see the referee brandishing a yellow card in his face, and then Embolo sending him the wrong way from the spot.

It was one-way traffic thereafter, without the Swiss fully killing off Qatar’s hopes. Their failure to do so meant there was always an opening for Qatar.

They took it when their captain soared to meet a cross deep into stoppage time, sending Qatari football fans into delirium.

Qatar can now look forward with optimism to pushing for a place in the knockout phase. They face co-hosts Canada next.