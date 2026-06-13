World Cup 2026: 'Amazing' United States off to flying start as co-hosts Canada earn historic point

United States began their World Cup campaign in style as Folarin Balogun scored twice as the co-hosts thrashed Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles.

It was a statement performance from Mauricio Pochettino's men after a glitzy build-up which featured a performance from pop singer Katy Perry, while the likes of Tom Cruise and David Beckham watched on from the stands at SoFi Stadium.

The US broke through Paraguay's defence in the seventh minute when Christian Pulisic deftly split two players and found Weston McKennie, whose cross was prodded into his own net by Damian Bobadilla.

Balogun then had a goal ruled out for offside before grabbing his first goal after Pulisic squared it from the left.

They added a third in first-half injury time as Malik Tillman – among tough competition probably the best player on the pitch – released Balogun into the box.

The 24-year-old still had a lot to do but worked his way past two Paraguayan defenders, shifted the ball on to his left foot and picked out the top corner, giving Orlando Gill no chance.

Paraguay's Brazil-born midfielder Mauricio pulled one back in the 73rd minute after finding space on the left of the box.

But the US restored the three-goal cushion deep into injury time as substitute Giovanni Reyna curled in a sublime shot with the outside of his right foot.

It was the most goals the US have scored in a finals match while Balogun became the first American ​player ⁠to register a double ‌in a World Cup game since the 1930 ​tournament.

“The performance was really good, we are so happy, but that is only the start,” Pochettino said.

“The team were amazing, but not only the starting XI – I need to stress today the principal actor was the fans and on behalf of the whole team, thank you, the energy they transmitted to us was amazing and we can do amazing things if they are in this as well.

“We know in the world of sports when you see good performances and good results everyone thinks of success and people try to flatter you but when you lose it is a catastrophe.

“We've had a good match but I think to be the upset of the World Cup we need to get to the semi-finals or the quarter-finals, then yes.

“We have to see if throughout the tournament we can be that pleasant surprise that other teams have been at World Cups.”

There was a concern for Pocehttino when Pulisic was substituted for Sebastian Berhalter at half-time with a calf problem with the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea coach saying he was taking no risks ahead of the final two Group D matches against Australia and Turkey. Those two sides clash in Vancouver on Saturday (kick-off 8am UAE Sunday).

“He received a kick in his calf and he felt tight at the end of the first half. We didn't want to take any risks,” said the Argentine. “It was difficult for him to walk but hope that it is not a big issue and he can be ready for the next one.”

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro had no complaints about the result. “The US won this match very fairly and clearly,” he said. We knew they were a complex rival, we knew they had good attacks and that if we were not ready on the defensive side it would be painful.

“They dominated tactically, technically, and physically. There are many details we need to fine-tune.”

Canada make point

Earlier on Friday, substitute Canada Cyle Larin helped co-hosts Canada make history with a first World Cup point after his deflected 78th-minute strike rescued a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Jovo Lukic threatened to spoil the party occasion for Jesse Marsch's men when he scored in the 21st-minute before ex-Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac produced an incredible second-half clearance to preserve Bosnia's one-goal lead.

Canada were not to be denied and two minutes after Marsch brought Larin on, the Southampton forward rifled in to spark wild celebrations, including from Hollywood star and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds, and earn the nation a maiden point after seven World Cup games.

“We could see that they were fading. So, I told them that we've got them, now it's time to put your foot down for the jugular and go for the goal,” Marsch told the BBC.

“We still have everything in hand, that's a really big point for us in the group and we've made sure we're not losing any ground, but we have to make sure the next performance is a reflection and a learning point from today.”

Qatar take on Switzerland in the other Group B game on Saturday (11pm kick-off UAE).