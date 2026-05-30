World Cup 2026 Group D guide: Pressure on US coach Pochettino, Turkey's young exciting talents

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – including Group D, a section that features the US who carry the burden of home hopes.

United States

Manager: Mauricio Pochettino. Argentine took over in September 2024, becoming the highest-paid coach in US football history. Reached the final of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup where they lost 2-1 to Mexico. Lost their recent high-profile March friendlies to Belgium and Portugal, 5-2 and 2-0, respectively. The 54-year-old's club coaching career has seen him manage teams in Spain, England and France, winning one top-flight title – the 2021/22 Ligue 1 crown with Paris Saint-Germain. Also led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Uefa Champions League final where they lost to Liverpool.

Star player: Christian Pulisic. The US will need "Captain America" to rediscover his shooting boots, having failed to score for club side AC Milan in 2026, despite reaching double figures for goals in the first half of the campaign. The 27-year-old has won trophies in Germany, England and Italy, including the Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Champions League with Chelsea. For the US, Pulisic has scored 32 times in 84 appearances but is without a goal since November 2024. Has been named US Player of the Year on four occasions, while helping his country win the Concacaf Nations League three times.

One to watch: Weston McKennie. Versatile midfielder has enjoyed a fine campaign for Italian side Juventus, scoring nine goals in 48 matches, including four in the Champions League. Is a two-time Coppa Italia winner with the Old Lady. McKennie, 27, has won 64 caps for the US, scoring 12 goals, including his country's fastest hat-trick – a 13-minute treble against Cuba in 2019. Like Pulisic, played a key role in the three Concacaf Nations League-winning campaigns and was named US Player of the Year in 2020.

Best World Cup finish: Co-hosts taking part in their 12th finals with their semi-final finish at the first tournament in 1930 remaining their best run.

Fixtures:

June 12 (June 13, 5am UAE): United States v Paraguay, SoFi Stadium, California.

June 19 (11pm UAE): United States v Australia, Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 25 (June 26, 6am UAE): Turkey v United States, SoFi Stadium, California.

Paraguay

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro. Argentine took over as coach in 2024 having also been national team boss of Ecuador and Costa Rica in his previous two jobs. Spent the majority of his coaching career in Argentina – where he won the league title with first Arsenal de Sarandi and then Boca Juniors – although the 63-year-old did have a short stint in charge of Saudi side Al Ahli in 2009.

Star player: Diego Gomez. Midfielder has established himself as a key player at English Premier League side Brighton this season, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions, helping the Seagulls finish in eighth place. Played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami. The 23-year-old has 23 Paraguay caps and three goals since his 2024 debut, and if the World Cup goes well for Gomez, could well become the latest Brighton player to make a big-money move away from the club.

One to watch: Julio Enciso. Is only 22, but the winger already has 31 caps having burst on to the scene back home aged just 15 when he made his senior debut in the Paraguayan top flight. Moved to Brighton in 2022 and scooped the BBC Goal of the Season prize in his first season with a long-range stunner against Manchester City. Fell out of favour at Brighton but has just enjoyed a sparkling campaign with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists in 42 games.

Best World Cup finish: Paraguay will be playing in their ninth tournament but their first finals appearance since South Africa 2010, which saw them reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Fixtures:

June 12 (June 13, 5am UAE): United States v Paraguay, SoFi Stadium, California.

June 19 (June 20, 5am UAE): Turkey v Paraguay, Levi's Stadium, California.

June 25 (June 26, 6am UAE): Paraguay v Australia, Levi's Stadium, California.

Australia

Manager: Tony Popovic. Replaced Graham Arnold as coach in 2024 and helped guide Australia into this summer's finals after finishing second behind Japan in the group stage, where they lost just once in 10 games in Asian qualifying. The 52-year-old has previously managed club teams in Australia, Turkey and Greece. Won 58 caps as a centre-half for Australia, scoring eight goals. Played top-flight football in Australia, England and Qatar.

Star player: Jackson Irvine. The 33-year-old midfielder has been an injury concern due to a recurring foot problem but has been back playing regularly with Bundesliga side St Pauli, much to the relief of Popovic, who describes him as “a wonderful player and leader”. However, the Socceroos captain could not stop St Pauli being relegated. Irvine – who has 80 caps and 14 goals for his country – missed the wins over Japan and Saudi Arabia that sealed their finals spot due to injury. Was part of the Australian squad at the previous two World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

One to watch: Nestory Irankunda. Exciting 20-year-old forward has made 42 appearances for English second-tier side Watford this season, scoring four and assisting a further five, after leaving German giants Bayern Munich without playing for the first team. An impressive start to his international career has seen the Tanzanian-born Irankunda score five times in 13 appearances, becoming the second-youngest player to score for Australia in the win over Palestine, aged 18 years and 123 days.

Best World Cup finish: Secured spot at a sixth successive tournament, having twice reached the last-16 – in Germany 2006 and Qatar 2022.

Fixtures:

June 13 (June 14, 8am UAE): Australia v Turkey, BC Place, Vancouver.

June 19 (11pm UAE): United States v Australia, Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 25 (June 26, 6am UAE): Paraguay v Australia, Levi's Stadium, California.

Turkey

Manager: Vincenzo Montella. Italian took over in 2023, guiding the team to Euro 2024 where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands. Saw his team qualify for this summer's finals thanks to play-off wins over Romania and Kosovo. A high-scoring striker in Serie A as a player – mainly with Sampdoria and Roma – Montella, 51, has since coached club sides in Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Star player: Arda Guler. The 21-year-old playmaker missed the end of Real Madrid's season due to a hamstring injury but still amassed 50 games, only returning as a late substitute in the final match. Scored two superb goals in their Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in April, which also saw him sent off for abusing the referee. Has six goals in 28 caps for Turkey, including in their opening fixture of Euro 2024.

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One to watch: Kenan Yildiz. Another exciting young Turkish star. Has become an established player in Serie A for Juventus, where he scored 11 goals in 47 games this season, providing 10 assists. The German-born 20-year-old winger made his Turkey debut in 2023 and scored his first international goal in a friendly against the country of his birth. Has now scored five times in 28 caps and is regarded as one of the top young talents in European football.

Best World Cup finish: Making a third finals appearance and first since 2002, when they secured a third-place finish in Japan and South Korea.

Fixtures: