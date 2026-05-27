Saudi Arabia, Fenerbahce, MLS - where will Mohamed Salah go next?

Mohamed Salah played his last game for Liverpool on Sunday. Nine seasons, two Premier League titles, a Uefa Champions League and more than 250 goals later, he walked off the Anfield pitch as a club legend. The 33-year-old says he has not decided what's next.

So, where might he go? Saudi Arabia can offer the financial package few others can. Turkey could provide the most credible European alternative, while Egyptian media insist the United States is a genuine option.

Saudi Arabia's long-term interest

Saudi Arabia is the most obvious destination on paper. Salah is the Arab world’s biggest football star, and the Saudi Pro League has already shown it is prepared to invest heavily in players who can raise the league’s global profile. Commercially, culturally and symbolically, it seems to tick all the boxes.

In December, the Daily Telegraph reported that senior figures within the league told them, “We are absolutely convinced that Mo Salah will come to Saudi. No doubts about it. We don’t know if it will be January, in the next market, or next summer.”

Much of the local media discussion has revolved around Al Ittihad, the 2024/25 champions and the club that previously tried to sign him from Liverpool. The Jeddah side lost Karim Benzema in February and finished fifth in the league, and are in dire need of star quality. But not all Saudi Arabian media agree he’s the optimum choice.

Saudi sports journalist Majed Hood has been quoted as saying Salah is not currently part of Ittihad’s plans because the club are trying to reduce the average age of the squad and avoid excessive spending. He went on to say that the club would need external funding if they were to get the deal across the line.

Aramco-backed Al Qadsiah have the financial power to compete, while Riyadh giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal are always part of the conversation for big SPL transfers.

Fenerbahce offer Champions League football

If Salah decides he is not ready to leave European football, Fenerbahce appear a viable option. Local reports in Turkey have claimed the Istanbul club have held talks with Salah’s representatives and are prepared to offer a three-year contract. The figures being reported vary, with some suggesting an offer in the region of €12-13 million per season and others claiming Salah’s expectations are closer to €20m.

It’s pertinent to point out, like most countries, Fenerbahce cannot match Saudi Arabia's money, yet they can offer Salah the opportunity to remain in Europe, participate in Uefa competitions and be the face of a major project.

Play 01:36 What’s next for Mohamed Salah?

The timing is interesting. Fenerbahce are set for presidential elections in early June, and a player of Salah’s status could provide sway. Presidential candidate Aziz Yildirim said: "Salah reportedly wants a salary of €20m. With taxes, that rises to €30m. He would want a three-year contract, which means a total cost of €90m ... If that is our urgent need, we will sign him."

However, the Istanbul club must contend with financial pressure and it remains to be seen if splashing the cash on an older star is wise considering their wider strategy.

Other options in Europe

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are always linked to the best players looking for a new home, but the Bavarians are trying to target younger talent while PSG under Luis Campos and Luis Enrique have made it a point to focus on developing talent rather than purchasing brilliance.

Spanish media have linked Salah with Atletico Madrid and it is the club that makes the most sense in Spain. Diego Simeone’s team could use experience, goals and leadership in attack, especially after waving goodbye to veteran Antoine Griezmann. But the financial implications are significant. Salah’s wages would be enormous for Atletico, particularly for a player in his thirties.

The Italian links are mostly wishful thinking. Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Napoli have all appeared around the speculation, but much of it appears to be sheer gossip. For one thing, neither Milan nor Juventus have secured Champions League football for next season and both must work within tight budgets, while Napoli are known for being notoriously budget savvy.

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San Diego and the MLS question

Egyptian media have reported that Salah's family are genuinely interested in a move to the US, and that he plans to take them along with him to the World Cup this summer to get a feel for life there. San Diego FC, backed by Egyptian-British billionaire Mohamed Mansour, is the club often linked with him. The recent MLS expansion side reached the play-off semi-finals in their debut season last year.

Mansour revealed his admiration for the player, telling AFP on the sidelines of the Business of Soccer summit in Atlanta in March: "He's probably one of the great players today. And any team that will get him, or any country that will get him, he will definitely be an asset."

Reports suggest the club may sweeten the deal by including a stake in a youth academy operating across Africa and North America, aimed at appealling to Salah's known interest in developing football at home in Egypt.