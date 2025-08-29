Jose Mourinho is out of a job after being sacked by Fenerbahce. AP
Jose Mourinho sacked after Fenerbahce eliminated from Champions League play-offs

The National

August 29, 2025

Fenerbahce on Friday sacked Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, two days after elimination from the Uefa Champions League play-offs to Benfica, the Turkish club said.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager Mourinho was appointed to the role ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Super Lig last term, 11 points adrift of rivals Galatasaray.

"We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024/2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career," it said.

The Portuguese has had several setbacks during his time in Istanbul. In April, he grabbed the face of Okan Buruk, coach at fierce local rivals Galatasaray, after a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals, tweaking his nose.

He was fined for comments made after another explosive derby match against Galatasaray in which he also repeated criticism of Turkish referees, accusing the fourth referee of bias. His remarks were judged as "contrary to sporting ethics" and he was handed a four-match ban and a fine of just over €42,000.

The news comes a day after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho as United manager in 2018, was sacked by Fener’s Super Lig rivals Besiktas.

Besiktas on Thursday lost to Swiss side Lausanne and missed out on the third tier Europa Conference League league phase.

A serial winner across his career, including two Champions League triumphs, Mourinho failed to land silverware during his stay in Istanbul.

In addition to finishing runners-up in the league and losing to Galatasaray in the domestic cup last season, his side were beaten by Rangers in the Europa League last 16.

Fenerbahce began the new campaign by taking four points from their opening two league fixtures.

But a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Benfica following Wednesday evening’s second-leg loss in Lisbon pushed the club into the Europa League, prompting Mourinho’s dismissal.

