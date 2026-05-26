Pep Guardiola: Michael Jordan, Noel Gallagher and former players pay tribute to departing Man City boss

NBA legend Michael Jordan and Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany were among the star names to pay tribute to Pep Guardiola at a farewell party for the departing Manchester City manager.

Guardiola, 55, brought down the curtain on a decade in charge of City following Sunday's final game of the 2025/26 season, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Fans turned out in force on Monday for the team's victory parade after Guardiola led City to League Cup and FA Cup glory, bringing his tally of trophies at the club to 20.

Jordan, the former Chicago Bulls player and one of the NBA's all-time greats, and City's former captain Kompany were surprise participants at Manchester's Co-Op Live arena, attended by 19,000 supporters, to honour City's men's, women's and academy teams and to say goodbye to their legendary manager.

“I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career,” said Jordan via a video message played on the big screen inside the venue. Both Jordan and Guardiola are keen golfers, with Jordan signing off: “Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations.”

Kompany, the club's long-time captain under Guardiola before his departure in 2019, was one of several City stars past and present to take part in the send-off.

Former captain Fernandinho, ex-sporting director Txiki Begiristain and goalkeeper Ederson, who left last summer after eight seasons at the Etihad, helped bring out all 20 trophies won under Guardiola.

Guardiola's three children also attended. The club also honoured players Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who will both leave this summer.

Guardiola said goodbye for the final time in an interview with Oasis star Noel Gallagher. “First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye,” said Guardiola. “I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. [City chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute.

“Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart.”