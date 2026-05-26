Pep Guardiola: Michael Jordan, Noel Gallagher and former players pay tribute to departing Man City boss

  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges the fans as the bus arrives during the After Party Celebration to mark the achievements of Manchester City men’s, women’s and academy teams during the 2025/26 season at The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledges the fans as the bus arrives during the After Party Celebration to mark the achievements of Manchester City men’s, women’s and academy teams during the 2025/26 season at The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images
  • Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the victory parade. Reuters
    Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the victory parade. Reuters
  • A general view of the stage with all the trophies won under Pep Guardiola's management during the After Party Celebration. Getty Images
    A general view of the stage with all the trophies won under Pep Guardiola's management during the After Party Celebration. Getty Images
  • Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo with the FA Cup troph. PA
    Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo with the FA Cup troph. PA
  • Pep Guardiola acknowledges the crowd on stage at The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola acknowledges the crowd on stage at The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images
  • Manchester City's Bernardo Silva with the Community Shield. The Portugal midfielder will leave City after nine seasons at the club. PA
    Manchester City's Bernardo Silva with the Community Shield. The Portugal midfielder will leave City after nine seasons at the club. PA
  • Pep Guardiola is interviewed on stage bu Oasis band member Noel Gallagher. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola is interviewed on stage bu Oasis band member Noel Gallagher. Getty Images
  • Outgoing coach Pep Guardiola waves as players pose next to all the trophies won over the length of his 10 years at the club. AFP
    Outgoing coach Pep Guardiola waves as players pose next to all the trophies won over the length of his 10 years at the club. AFP
  • Manchester City's Phil Foden with the Premier League trophy. PA
    Manchester City's Phil Foden with the Premier League trophy. PA
  • Jack Grealish, who spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Everton, with the Uefa Super Cup. PA
    Jack Grealish, who spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Everton, with the Uefa Super Cup. PA
  • Oasis band member Noel Gallagher with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy. PA
    Oasis band member Noel Gallagher with the Fifa Club World Cup trophy. PA
  • Manchester City's Ruben Dias with the Premier League trophy. PA
    Manchester City's Ruben Dias with the Premier League trophy. PA
  • Manchester City midfielder Rodri, centre, with the FA Cup and League Cup - the last two trophies the club won under Pep Guardiola. PA
    Manchester City midfielder Rodri, centre, with the FA Cup and League Cup - the last two trophies the club won under Pep Guardiola. PA
  • Pep Guardiola blows a kiss to the crowd. Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola blows a kiss to the crowd. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Pep Guardiola: Michael Jordan, Noel Gallagher and former players pay tribute to departing Man City boss

NBA star sends congratulatory video message while Vincent Kompany joins celebrations

The National

May 26, 2026

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NBA legend Michael Jordan and Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany were among the star names to pay tribute to Pep Guardiola at a farewell party for the departing Manchester City manager.

Guardiola, 55, brought down the curtain on a decade in charge of City following Sunday's final game of the 2025/26 season, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Fans turned out in force on Monday for the team's victory parade after Guardiola led City to League Cup and FA Cup glory, bringing his tally of trophies at the club to 20.

Jordan, the former Chicago Bulls player and one of the NBA's all-time greats, and City's former captain Kompany were surprise participants at Manchester's Co-Op Live arena, attended by 19,000 supporters, to honour City's men's, women's and academy teams and to say goodbye to their legendary manager.

“I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career,” said Jordan via a video message played on the big screen inside the venue. Both Jordan and Guardiola are keen golfers, with Jordan signing off: “Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations.”

Kompany, the club's long-time captain under Guardiola before his departure in 2019, was one of several City stars past and present to take part in the send-off.

Former captain Fernandinho, ex-sporting director Txiki Begiristain and goalkeeper Ederson, who left last summer after eight seasons at the Etihad, helped bring out all 20 trophies won under Guardiola.

Guardiola's three children also attended. The club also honoured players Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who will both leave this summer.

Guardiola said goodbye for the final time in an interview with Oasis star Noel Gallagher. “First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye,” said Guardiola. “I feel tonight that really shows the connection this club has. [City chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute.

“Thank you so much, I don't have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart.”

Updated: May 26, 2026, 7:23 AM
Manchester CityPep Guardiola