Why UAE residents are jetting off on Eid travels despite 'sky-high' flight costs

Some UAE residents are pressing ahead with holiday homecomings and exotic getaways during the long Eid Al Adha break, despite facing “sky-high” flight prices.

UAE hoteliers are expecting a staycation boom in the days ahead as many guests opt to avoid increased airfares when there's an array of attractive deals on offer and continued uncertainty over the Iran war.

For others, however, the opportunity to scratch their travel itch during the extended holiday – as long as nine days for those in the public sector – was too much to resist.

For Dubai resident Karan Mehrotra, the timing just seemed right. He is combining a trip home to Delhi, India, with a group holiday to tourist hotspot Bali, with friends.

Mr Mehrotra felt more confident in booking with Emirates than an Indian carrier, so was prepared to pay more for peace of mind.

“Airfare is definitely more expensive … I paid approximately 30–35 per cent more than what I would typically pay for a return flight to India,” he told The National.

Up in the air

The determined traveller is hoping his latest holiday adventure goes off without a hitch after his trip to Armenia during Eid Al Fitr was cancelled because of the Iran conflict.

“Everything was booked. I was planning to go to Armenia, and then the Air Arabia flight got cancelled, so I had to cancel all the reservations and the entire trip,” he said.

Soaring prices

Jihyun An, a Dubai resident from South Korea, went ahead with her holiday to Thailand to visit a friend, but has shortened her itinerary by two days because of travel costs.

“We're planning to spend four days in Bangkok and three days in Phuket. The reason I'm not spending the entire nine-day break in Thailand is because the coming flight is super expensive if I'm flying back on Sunday, May 31,” she told The National.

Phuket is a popular destination for tourists in the UAE and across the world. AP Info

She was shocked by the extent of the increase in airfares during the holiday season.

“It is at least twice more expensive than non-Eid time. I'm flying with Air Arabia without any checked baggage, just cabin baggage. The flight one way from Phuket to Sharjah was around Dh2,500 if I flew towards the end of Eid.”

Prices for the same route currently sit at around Dh1,049 to Dh1,091 for most of June.

Increased demand during an extended holiday period and a sharp rise in jet fuel costs due to disruption to shipping during the Iran war are contributing to airfare increases.

Shorter journeys

While many travellers are still taking to the skies, the latest analysis of holiday searches from the UAE demonstrates a regional focus.

Data Appeal – a travel data analytics provider – found a significant spike in interest for Cairo, New Delhi, Istanbul, Turkey and Amman, compared to the same holiday period last year.

Other popular destinations include Tbilisi, Bali and Phuket, all within relatively proximity to the Emirates.

“Rather than prioritising new discoveries, travellers are leaning towards close-to-home locations they know and trust, favouring convenience, cultural familiarity, and ease of access during the holiday period,” Carlos Cendra, chief marketing officer at The Data Appeal Company, told The National.

“While this pattern reflects well-established structural demand trends and the enduring popularity of key destinations among UAE travellers, it also highlights a clear preference during this year's Eid Al Adha for nearby, familiar destinations,” he said.

Jet setters

UAE holidaymakers travelling by private jet are booking more far-flung destinations.

Private jet demand for one of the largest operators, VistaJet, is 144 per cent higher in the current holiday period, compared to the first week of June.

The company reported strong demand for travel within the Gulf as well as a preference for European getaways to cooler-weather destinations, with a 94 per cent rise in quotes for the continent.

“Eid travel patterns this year are noticeably shifting towards Europe, particularly among travellers looking to extend holidays beyond the traditional long weekend format,” said Simon Budden, senior vice president of fleet sales at VistaJet.

Sixty-two per cent longer average flight times meant people were looking to maximise the break in terms of distance – something cost-prohibitive for the average traveller, but not for private jet clientele.

“We are seeing more demand for longer stays, multi-stop itineraries and destinations that allow families to combine leisure, flexibility and time together across the summer period.”