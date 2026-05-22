UAE weather: Temperatures to top 45ºC during Eid Al Adha

The UAE is primed for a scorchingly hot Eid Al Adha holiday - with high winds and misty mornings also on the horizon.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that daytime temperatures will hit 40ºC in Abu Dhabi on Friday, with highs of 37ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures will hover around the high 30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday, with strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40kph, making for dusty conditions.

Cloudy skies are in store on Sunday, with mist expected in the morning.

The Northern Emirates - which typically enjoy cooler weather - will also be feeling the heat.

The mercury is set to rise from Monday onwards - when public sector employees will begin a week-long Eid Al Adha break - with temperatures peaking at 43ºC in Al Ain and 41ºC in Fujairah.

The NCM, in its latest five-day bulletin, predicts temperatures will peak at 46ºC on Tuesday in Fujairah.

Last week, it was also announced that public sector employees would enjoy a five-day holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29.

Employees will be granted leave from Tuesday, May 26, until Friday, May 29, with work to resume on Monday, June 1. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Summer on the way

The UAE is experiencing hotter weather, following a cooler spring, which was marked by unsettled conditions.

Temperatures have regularly surpassed the 40ºC mark across the UAE in recent weeks.

The UAE experienced its hottest May on record last year, with daily temperatures averaging more than 40ºC, which followed its hottest April.

The high temperatures prompted the NCM to issue a heat warning in April, urging people to drink fluids, avoid direct exposure to the sun, ensure children are not left in cars and pets have plenty to drink.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere will be marked on June 21.