UAE weather: Temperatures to top 40ºC as summer season approaches

Temperatures are set to exceed 40ºC across large parts of the country in the coming days, with the peak summer season on the horizon.

The National Centre of Meteorology's online weather map projects that daytime temperatures will reach 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday, with Al Ain feeling the heat with highs of up to 42ºC.

The weather bureau predicts that temperatures will hit 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 38ºC in Dubai on Sunday, before hovering around the high 30s in both cities next week.

Fujairah – which is often cooler than Abu Dhabi and Dubai – will also see temperatures remaining above 40ºC until at least Wednesday.

The centre's latest five-day bulletin states that temperatures will peak at 44ºC in Abu Dhabi's desert regions of Al Quaa and Gasyoura on Wednesday.

The UAE is experiencing hotter weather, following a cooler spring, which was marked by unsettled conditions.

Temperatures have regularly surpassed the 40ºC mark across the UAE in recent days, reaching 45ºC in the vast desert region of Al Dhafra last Sunday.

According to astronomical calculations, the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere will be marked on June 21.

Due to the impact of climate change and global warming, however, summer is getting hotter, longer and arriving earlier around the world.

Another May heatwave unlikely

The UAE experienced its hottest May on record last year with daily temperatures averaging more than 40ºC, which followed its hottest April.

The high temperatures prompted the NCM to issue a heat warning in April, urging people to drink fluids, avoid direct exposure to the sun, ensure children are not left in cars and to make sure pets have plenty to drink.

The NCM believes this month will be in more keeping with the weather typically found in May.

In its monthly climate statistics wrap shared online – which are based on the country' historic weather data – the NCM predicts average daily temperatures will be close to the average May figure of 32.3ºC.

The weather centre said about 3.2mm of rainfall is likely during the month, also in line with the average amount for the month.

Sunshine follows the rain

Previous slide Next slide Sharjah was subject to some of the most severe flooding following heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

After days of almost relentless rain, Majaz 3 area was one of the most severely affected parts of Sharjah Info

The municipality sent out teams equipped with heavy duty water pumps to clear neighbourhoods of floodwater Info

Sharjah Municipality said it had cleared floodwater from main roads and vital community areas Info

In Sharjah, residents navigated the floods by whatever means they could find Info

The cleanup continues in Sharjah, with more rain forecast for midweek Info

Supermarket owner Hanif Khan managed to avoid major losses Info

Noushad Ahmed, who has owned Jamal Al Tamimi Designing for two years, put waterproof foam on the glass display for protection Info

Authorities are working to clear remaining water and restore services Info

















It comes just over a month since a prolonged bout of unsettled weather that brought significant amounts of rainfall to the UAE.

The weather system culminated in a powerful storm that passed over the UAE early on March 27 bringing thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

The conditions caused some flooding, travel disruption and needed an extensive clean-up operation by authorities – and has even led to the camel grazing season beginning almost a month early to take advantage of the abundance of vegetation brought about by the wet weather.