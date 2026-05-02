Nine outdoor attractions in the UAE to visit before the summer heat kicks in

Although temperatures are starting to heat up, evenings in the UAE still remain relatively pleasant. May brings with it the final stretch of comfortable weather, meaning there is still time to visit several outdoor attractions before the mercury rises.

While some destinations will close for the summer in the coming weeks, others remain open year-round, but are best enjoyed during the cooler months. So, for those looking to make the most of what is left of al fresco season, here’s where to go.

Dubai

Global Village

The family-friendly attraction is offering unlimited rides for Dh99 in its Carnaval area. Pawan Singh for The National Info

Global Village, which is marking its 30th season, remains a popular draw with its diverse mix of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The destination features dozens of country pavilions, along with a large carnival area offering rides, games and live performances through the evening. There’s also currently a Carnaval offer with unlimited rides for Dh99.

Recent seasons have introduced expanded food streets and entertainment, adding to its appeal as an all-in-one family destination. Global Village is scheduled to close for the season on May 10, making the next two weeks the last chance to visit before it shuts for the summer.

Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden has more than 150 million flowers spread across its 72,000-square-metre grounds. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Dubai Miracle Garden has more than 150 million flowers spread across its 72,000-square-metre grounds. This year’s theme, Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories, brings a handful of new attractions and updated visitor experiences.

The space is known for its large-scale floral displays, including an Emirates A380 installation, heart-shaped arches and themed zones. It will close for the season on May 31.

Dubai Safari Park

Dubai Safari Park spans 119 hectares and houses hundreds of animals and birds. Photo: Dubai Safari Park Info

Dubai Safari Park will close for the summer on May 31. Spanning 119 hectares, the attraction is home to thousands of animals across themed zones such as African, Asian and Arabian environments.

Visitors can explore the park on foot or via guided safari drives, with a range of educational experiences and shows taking place throughout the day.

Dubai Garden Glow

The installations at Dubai Garden Glow feature energy-saving bulbs. Victor Besa / The National Info

Relocated within Zabeel Park near Dubai Frame, Dubai Garden Glow is known for its illuminated installations created using millions of energy-saving bulbs. The park also features themed zones such as Dinosaur Park, which includes animatronic displays.

This season, the attraction centres around two main zones included under a single ticket: a new Fantasy Park with large-scale animal sculptures, and an expanded Dinosaur Park featuring more than 140 animatronic dinosaurs and additional interactive elements.

It will close for the summer on May 31.

Hatta Wadi Hub

Hatta Wadi Hub offers a range of adventure activities. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Although Hatta Wadi Hub remains open in the warmer months, many of its outdoor activities are best experienced before temperatures rise further. Set against the Hajar Mountains, the destination offers a range of adventure activities including hiking, biking, kayaking and zip-lining.

Seasonal programming and activities generally wind down by early May, with demand dropping as the humidity increases.

Abu Dhabi

Jubail Mangrove Park

Jubail Mangrove Park offers limited shade along its boardwalk routes. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Although Jubail Mangrove Park remains open year-round, it is best visited while temperatures are relatively mild, as there is limited shade along its boardwalk routes.

The park offers three walking trails of varying lengths: a shorter 1km route, a mid-length 1.6km option and a longer 2km trail, allowing visitors to explore at their own pace. Wildlife sightings are also common, including birds, fish and other marine life, with several viewing platforms located along the route.

Hudayriyat Island

Hudayriyat Island offers cycling and jogging tracks, beaches and obstacle courses. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Hudayriyat Island stays open through the year, but much of its appeal is tied to its outdoor offerings. The island features cycling and jogging tracks, beaches, obstacle courses and sports facilities, along with dining options at Marsana.

There are also dedicated areas for skateboarding and BMX, as well as open spaces for fitness and group activities, making it a popular spot for both casual visitors and those looking to stay active.

Al Ain Zoo

Al Ain Zoo is one of the UAE’s largest wildlife parks. Photo: Al Ain Zoo Info

The zoo at the foothills of Jebel Hafeet is one of the UAE’s largest wildlife parks, home to thousands of animals across spacious, open enclosures. The attraction has a strong focus on conservation and education, with experiences that allow visitors to explore the grounds on foot or through safari-style tours. The zoo typically stays open year-round, but it's best to visit before temperatures rise further.

Sharjah

Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre and Waterfall

The Roman-style amphitheatre is set against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains. Pawan Singh for The National Info

Located along the east coast, Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre is a Roman-style structure set against the backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, with a large man-made waterfall nearby. The area has become a popular destination for visitors looking to explore the emirate’s coastal and mountain landscapes.

Visitors can walk around the amphitheatre, take in views of the surrounding coastline or stop by the waterfall, which is illuminated in the evenings.