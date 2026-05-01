First Sitting: New restaurants and dining experiences to try in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in May

There's always a lot going on the UAE dining scene, so we've selected some first sittings worth your while.

Jodhpur Bar & Kitchen

Marwari flavours from India’s Blue City meet a palatial setting, with dishes such as daal baati churma and royal mirchi vada. Photo: Jodhpur Bar and Kitchen Info

Dishes from India’s Blue City arrive in the UAE by way of Jodhpur Bar & Kitchen. The restaurant offers an immersive dining experience rooted in Marwari cuisine in a palatial setting. Recommended dishes include royal mirchi vada, Nargis koftas and daal baati churma – a Rajasthani speciality of spiced lentils and sweet crumbled wheat – plus spice-led drinks. The venue also offers live music during the dinner service at the weekends.

Hyatt Place Dubai, Al Mina

Some culinary dishes come with Michelin stars, others from a supermarket salad bar – but what happens when the two meet? Spinneys has the answer with The Chef’s Counter, a concept that invites homegrown chefs to showcase their dishes in-store. Names including Jun’s Kelvin Cheung and Gabriela Chamorro of Girl and the Goose have already stepped behind the counter to serve up their specialities.

Across the UAE

Gerbou

With chef Ninad Salvi at the helm, the homegrown Emirati restaurant continues its modern take on tradition. Photo: Gerbou Info

There’s a new head chef at Gerbou. Ninad Salvi, who brings 20 years of experience to the table, will now don the white hat at the homegrown Emirati restaurant.

Salvi started his training in Mumbai before moving to roles in Jeddah and at Dubai spots Flow Kitchen, Little Miss India and Eunoia by Carine. So what can regulars expect? More of what they already know and love – modern dishes influenced by traditional Emirati flavours – but with the promise of a “menu evolution”, a la Salvi.

Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai

High Society

Rooftop dining at The Lana shifts into summer mode with Soiree d’Ete – a mix of DJs, sax and sunset views. Photo: The Lana Info

Summer is drawing close and, with it, our window to alfresco dining. To make the most of the still-cool evenings, High Society has introduced Soiree d’Ete, a weekend rooftop experience. A DJ and saxophonist set the tone, while guests can redeem their entry on food and drinks as they move between sunbeds, pool and terrace.

The Lana, Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai Restaurant Week

Partake in a citywide celebration of dining, with more than 100 restaurants offering set menus at an accessible price point. Photo: Ce La Vi Info

The citywide event takes over Dubai’s dining scene until May 17. More than 100 restaurants will serve standout menus at Dh125 for lunch and Dh250 for dinner. As the event grows each year, more Mena’s 50 Best and Michelin-recognised names join the line-up, including Gaia, 11 Woodfire, Sexy Fish, Rhodes W1, Akira Back and Chez Wam.

Various locations across Dubai

Isabel Mayfair Abu Dhabi

London import arrives in the capital with exclusive dishes such as caviar French toast and lobster rigatoni. Photo: Isabel Mayfair Abu Dhabi Info

A slice of London has landed in the UAE capital in the form of Isabel Mayfair Abu Dhabi. The first international outpost of Isabel Mayfair will offer dishes such as caviar French toast and lobster rigatoni that have been reinterpreted for the region, alongside signature dishes such as beef croquetas, cote de boeuf and cacio e pepe.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Beach Club

A seasonal refresh brings Middle Eastern, pan-Asian and European flavours to relaxed Abu Dhabi beachfront spot. Photo: Saadiyat Beach Club Info

Executive chef Jaswant Panwar is keeping things fresh with a seasonal menu update at this popular beach club in Abu Dhabi. Spanning Middle Eastern, pan-Asian and European influences, the menu includes dishes such as Arabic lentil soup, Korean chicken burger and Russian honey cake.

Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Cafe du Port

The croissant perdu is a must-try at this Dubai Harbour outpost with marina views . Photo: Cafe du Port Info

The latest opening from Bar du Port pairs water views with great coffee and French-Mediterranean flavours, best enjoyed from the Dubai Harbour spot’s rooftop terrace. On the menu are healthy options such as chia pudding and acai bowl, plus desserts, such as creme brulee and opera cake.

Dubai Harbour