Guide to Flavours Hub, Abu Dhabi’s new food hall in Masdar Park

Tucked into a corner of Masdar Park, where shaded walkways, cycling tracks and low-rise buildings soften the pace of the city, Flavours Hub by Creative Connect feels quietly off the radar.

From the outside, its dark, warehouse-style facade gives little away. Once inside, however, the inspiration becomes clearer. The open-plan layout is airy, with floor-to-ceiling windows, and communal, with rows of shared tables with warm wood finishes. The space is used in different ways, from groups of friends or families eating at the long tables to others working on their laptops.

The exterior of Flavours Hub in Masdar Park. Victor Besa / The National Info

At first glance, it may seem like a simple food hall, with restaurants lining the space, but Singaporean entrepreneur Pach Ang, who founded Creative Connect with partner Jonathan Cheng, says it is designed to be more than that.

The restaurants are all homegrown brands, offering a mix of cuisines in a format that echoes the variety found in Singapore’s hawker centres, where different vendors sit side by side, each specialising in a particular cuisine while sharing a common dining space.

Flavours Hub by Creative Connect was inspire by Singapore's famous hawker centres. Victor Besa / The National Info

Menu boards with photos and clearly listed prices are displayed at each stall, mirroring the straightforward ordering style found in Singapore.

“I didn’t want to make it too Asian just because I’m Singaporean,” Ang says.

When deciding which vendors to include, he reached out to restaurant owners he personally knew, inviting them to be part of the hub. Some of the brands already operate established outlets across the emirate, but have introduced smaller, more affordable versions here, offering pared-down menus and a lower price point.

The idea, Ang says, is to make it easier for people to try different concepts in one visit, without committing to a full-service restaurant experience.

Trays of baklava, including rolled, syrup-soaked pastries filled with nuts from Turkish House. Victor Besa / The National Info

That sense of community extends beyond the food. Events are held every couple of weeks, including an artists’ market that gives local vendors a place to sell handmade goods such as candles, jewellery and artworks. On these days, the space shifts slightly, with stalls set up between tables offering a casual browsing atmosphere.

Although the venue only opened in February, Ang is optimistic about giving Abu Dhabi its own version of a bustling hawker centre, one shaped by the city’s similarly diverse mix of cultures.

Restaurants at Flavours Hub by Creative Connect

Poke San (Japanese & Hawaiian)

A health-conscious choice, it serves poke bowls with a choice of fish, rice and toppings, as well as salads. Bowls are priced between Dh45 and Dh65.

Amoritalia Bottega (Italian)

An offshoot of Amoritalia Pizzeria Restaurant, this offers pasta, pizza slices and a small selection of mains. Prices range from Dh40 to Dh70.

House of Dim Sum (Chinese)

The focus is on dim sum including dumplings and buns, alongside a selection of Chinese dishes. Items start from Dh20, with mains going up to Dh60.

1962 Burger (American)

The American-themed space serves burgers, fries and shakes. Burgers are priced between Dh48 and Dh78, while sides are from Dh20 to Dh50.

West to West (Caribbean & West African)

The menu features dishes from across West Africa and the Caribbean, such as rice plates, grilled meats and stews. There are also vegan dishes. Mains are priced between Dh35 and Dh50.

Oriental Kopitiam (Malaysian & Singaporean)

Dishes include nasi lemak, laksa and toast sets as well as Hainanese chicken rice. Prices range from Dh25 to Dh55, while crab dishes start from Dh60.

Thai Flavours (Thai)

The menu includes pad Thai, curries and stir-fries as well as Thai milk tea. Mains range from Dh35 to Dh60.

Turkish House (Turkish)

Menu includes grilled meats, kebabs, wraps and mezze, alongside dishes such as doner plates and rice-based mains. Prices range from Dh20 for sides to Dh70 for grills.

Gossip Cafe (beverages)

This serves coffee, tea and cold drinks such as smoothies or juices, with a small selection of light bites. Drinks are priced between Dh15 and Dh30.

Vasa Vasa (gelato)

The ice-cream parlour offers a range of gelato flavours, from classic options such as chocolate and pistachio to rotating seasonal varieties. Scoops are priced between Dh15 and Dh25.