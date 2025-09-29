Lifestyle

Dubai Miracle Garden reopens with 150 million flowers and family-friendly attractions

New children's section at record-breaking venue features rideable miniature train and bumper cars

David Tusing

September 29, 2025

One of Dubai's most colourful attractions has reopened for its 14th season, featuring more than 150 million flowers across 72,000 square metres.

Dubai Miracle Garden, which closes annually for the summer, will showcase about 120 varieties of blooms through more than 50 eye-catching displays. Returning in the new season are favourites including an Emirates A380 aircraft forged from flowers, a Guinness World Records holder for largest floral installation. More than 500,000 fresh flowers and live plants are used to recreate the plane.

Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 14th season.
Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 14th season. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National
The popular Dubai attraction will remain open until May 31, 2026
The popular Dubai attraction will remain open until May 31, 2026
It features more than 150 million fresh flowers across 72,000 square metres
It features more than 150 million fresh flowers across 72,000 square metres
The new season is themed Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories
The new season is themed Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories
Installations include an Emirates A380 aircraft model that holds the Guinness World Record for largest floral arrangement
Installations include an Emirates A380 aircraft model that holds the Guinness World Record for largest floral arrangement
This season, the garden will showcase more than 120 varieties of flowers through 50 eye-catching displays
This season, the garden will showcase more than 120 varieties of flowers through 50 eye-catching displays
New this year is a child-friendly section with a mini train and bumper cars
New this year is a child-friendly section with a mini train and bumper cars
A colourful umbrella passage at the venue
A colourful umbrella passage at the venue
Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily
Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily
The venue will welcome visitors until May 31, 2026, before closing for the summer
The venue will welcome visitors until May 31, 2026, before closing for the summer

The Smurfs village, inspired by the beloved blue creatures from the comics and films, which opened in 2022, is returning. There, visitors can wander around life-size mushroom houses, which come alive with special light effects at night.

Other installations include the Instagram-friendly Floating Lady sculpture, a floral clock, a sunflower field, a canopy of colourful umbrellas and a heart tunnel – a series of heart-shaped arches covered with vibrant flowers.

Emirates A380 aircraft replica at Dubai Miracle Garden is made up of more than 500,000 fresh blooms.
Emirates A380 aircraft replica at Dubai Miracle Garden is made up of more than 500,000 fresh blooms. Antonie Robertson / The National

A 35-tonne Mickey Mouse, made up of nearly 100,000 plants and flowers, was unveiled in 2018. It was declared the tallest supported topiary structure by Guinness World Records the following year.

The season's theme – Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories – also brings several new attractions, including a children's section featuring a rideable miniature train and bumper cars.

New this season is a dedicated child-friendly zone.
New this season is a dedicated child-friendly zone. Antonie Robertson / The National

First opened on February 14, 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden “reflects our vision of creating outstanding attractions that celebrate innovation”, said Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Miracle Garden Group.

The venue will remain open until May 31 next year.

Dubai Miracle Garden is open daily from 9am to 11pm on weekdays and 9am to midnight on weekends. Tickets are priced at Dh80 for children between 3 and 12 years and Dh100 for those above 12; children under 3 enter free

