Dubai Miracle Garden reopens for its 10th season with a new Smurfs Village

Dubai Miracle Garden, one of the UAE’s most popular winter attractions, has opened doors to the public once more.

The lush attraction returned for its 10th season on Monday, a milestone that it’s celebrating with the launch of some never-before-seen floral installations.

This year, Dubai Miracle Garden says it has more than 150 million natural flowers and plants, some of which are not cultivated elsewhere in the region.

Abdel Naser Rahhal, creator and co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and vice chairman of Cityland Group, developer of the botanical project, says the reopening is “more special” as people crave increased time amongst nature.

“This moment is made more special because the garden offers families across the country, and internationally, to walk in floral spaces and be enchanted by the outdoors after having spent long periods in the confines of their home because of the pandemic. The entire team has worked hard to ensure the new installations at Dubai Miracle Garden, especially The Smurfs-inspired attractions, bedazzle the visitors and gives them an opportunity to feel at one with nature in a safe and fun environment,” he says.

In 2020, the attraction closed in March because of the pandemic, and reopened in November with stringent security measures.

What’s new at Dubai Miracle Garden?

Dubai Miracle Garden has opened again to visitors for the winter season, with new attractions such as the Smurfs Village and new flower arrangements. Antonie Robertson / The National

The highlight of Dubai Miracle Garden’s newest additions is a Smurfs Village. Inspired by the beloved blue creatures from the Belgian comics and later popularised by the hit movies, the new attraction features their whimsical world through quirky landscape arrangements this winter.

Visitors are now able to wander around life-size mushroom houses, which come alive with special light effects at night. The same section features Smurf Topiaries with giant green structures decorated with vibrant flowers, and the Central Plaza welcomes visitors to see their favourite Smurf characters interact with the garden.

This year, Dubai Miracle Garden also features a number of other new floral structures. This includes a three-dimensional clock, a “floating rock” with a fountain, and floral peacocks. There will also be two new exhibits inspired by popular children’s characters – a genie that stands 15 metres tall and a magic flying carpet.

These new attractions will join the garden’s existing displays, such as the record-breaking Emirates A380, the world’s tallest topiary structure forming the shape of Mickey Mouse, a giant floral teddy bear, and more.

“The new season of Dubai Miracle Garden is also running parallel to the Expo 2020 – a stellar event that is capturing the imagination of a global audience," said Rahhal. "Dubai Miracle Garden takes inspiration from the Expo’s cutting-edge design, creativity and hospitality. The garden is a charming addition to the itinerary of visitors to the Expo."

Open Sunday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday to Saturday, 9am-11pm; D55 for adults, Dh40 for children 12 years and below, free entry for children aged 3 and under; Dubailand; dubaimiraclegarden.com