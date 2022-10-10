Dubai Miracle Garden opens for new season

Popular attraction Dubai Miracle Garden has reopened for its 11th season.

After closing its doors for the summer in May, the flower gardens reopened on Monday, with eye-catching floral displays.

According to the Dubai Miracle Garden website, there are more than 150 million flowers on display in the 72,000-square-metre grounds.

"Each season, as the weather begins to cool at the onset of winter, the gates reopen at Dubai Miracle Garden," the website reads. "With more than 150 million flowers in full bloom, this 72,000-sq-m paradise has flowered into one of the region’s most picturesque, sweet-scented destinations."

Visitors at Dubai Miracle Garden on October 10. Antonie Robertson / The National

One of the most popular attractions is the Emirates A380 aircraft forged from flowers, as well as an Instagram-friendly floating lady, Smurfs village, a floral clock and a sunflower field. The picturesque displays aren't limited to the horticultural, with an umbrella tunnel and lake providing colourful backdrops.

Around the park, you'll also find giant horse busts, a cartoon-like elephant, heart-shaped arches and a fairy tale-style castle.

Dubai Miracle Garden has become one of the city's top attractions since it opened in 2011. It's also been certified by the Guinness World Records three times since, first in 2016 for the world's largest floral installation — the full-size replica of an Emirates Airbus A380. More than five million flowers are used to recreate the mega plane.

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South, Dubai. Food and beverage options available at the gardens include Shawarma City and fast food chain Hardee's.

Open 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday, 9am-11pm, Saturday and Sunday; tickets Dh75 for over 12s, Dh60 for children aged 3 to 12; www.dubaimiraclegarden.com