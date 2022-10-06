Dubai Miracle Garden to reopen for season 11 on October 10

It's time for the Dubai Miracle Garden to bloom again. The Guinness World Records-breaking attraction will reopen for its 11th season on Monday after it closed for the summer in May.

Each season, the flower-themed park, one of the largest in the world with more than 150 million flowers and plants, adds new attractions and structures. Last season's additions included a Smurfs Village, inspired by the beloved blue creatures from the Belgian comics and movies, as well as a three-dimensional clock, a “floating rock” with a fountain and floral peacocks.

New installations for the 11th season are yet to be revealed, but visitors can expect to see old favourites, such as the record-breaking Emirates A380 installation, the world’s tallest topiary structure forming the shape of Mickey Mouse and a giant floral teddy bear.

Spread across 72,000 square metres, the Dubai Miracle Garden has become one of the city's top attractions since it opened in 2011. It's also been certified by the Guinness World Records three times since, first in 2016 for the world's largest floral installation — the full-size replica of an Emirates Airbus A380. More than five million flowers are used to recreate the mega plane.

More than five million flowers were grown to produce a full-size Emirates Airbus A380 at the Dubai Miracle Garden. Photo: Guinness World Records

In 2018, a giant Mickey Mouse floral statue was certified as the world's tallest topiary art, at 18 metres tall.

Then, in 2019, a Disney Avenue was built, and joining Mickey Mouse were eight other beloved characters including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto. That installation was certified as the world's largest topiary art and structure.

The 18-metre floral Mickey Mouse in Dubai Miracle Garden won the world record for the tallest topiary sculpture in 2018. Photo: Guinness World Records

Besides the floral attractions, the Dubai Miracle Garden also hosts family-friendly live shows, and more than 30 food and drinks kiosks are dotted across the park.

Dubai Butterfly Garden, which comprises of 10 domes featuring 15,000 butterflies in different sizes and colours, is also located next to the garden, but entry is charged separately.

Ticket details and opening hours for season 11 will be announced soon. More information is available at dubaimiraclegarden.com.

