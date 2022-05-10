Dubai Miracle Garden to close for summer on May 31

Dubai Miracle Garden has announced it will close its doors for the summer on May 31, giving visitors only a few more weeks to enjoy this year’s blooms.

The attraction is wrapping up its 10th season, a milestone that it has celebrated with several new installations and areas.

Dubai Miracle Garden has more than 150 million natural flowers and plants, some of which are not cultivated anywhere else in the region.

What’s new at Dubai Miracle Garden for its 10th season?

A highlight of Dubai Miracle Garden’s attractions this year is the Smurfs Village. Inspired by the beloved blue creatures from the Belgian comics and later popularised by the hit films, the attraction features the Smurfs' whimsical world through quirky landscape arrangements.

Visitors can wander around life-size mushroom houses, which come alive with special light effects at night. The same section features Smurf Topiaries with giant green structures decorated with vibrant flowers, and the Central Plaza welcomes visitors to see their favourite Smurf characters interact with the garden.

Dubai Miracle Garden also features a number of other floral structures, which are new for the 2021-2022 season. These include a three-dimensional clock, a “floating rock” with a fountain and floral peacocks. There are also two new exhibits inspired by popular children’s characters — a genie that stands 15 metres tall and a magic flying carpet.

These new attractions join the garden’s existing displays, such as the record-breaking Emirates A380; the world’s tallest topiary structure forming the shape of Mickey Mouse; a giant floral teddy bear, and more.

Opening times and tickets

Dubai Miracle Garden is open from Sunday to Thursday, 9am-9pm; Friday to Saturday, 9am-11pm.

Tickets are priced at Dh55 for adults and Dh40 for children 12 years and below. Entry is free for children aged 3 and under.

Tickets and more information can be found at dubaimiraclegarden.com.