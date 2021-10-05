Dubai Miracle Garden to reopen in November with new Smurfs Village attraction

Something is blooming over at Dubai Miracle Garden, and it’s not just the flowers. As the popular Dubai destination gears up for the launch of its tenth season, to begin early November, there’s a new attraction to tickle your fancy – a Smurfs Village.

Inspired by the beloved blue creatures from the Belgian comics (and later popularised by the hit movies), the new attraction will feature their whimsical world through quirky landscape arrangements this winter. Launched in partnership with events company IMG, it will allow visitors to explore a charming forest of mushroom houses amongst others.

The attraction will feature four different Smurf themed areas – a Smurf Village, Smurf Activity Area, Smurf Topiaries and a fourth section that is yet to be disclosed but will be “another Guinness World Records to break”.

Visitors can expect the Smurfs Village to feature a number of surprises, structures and designs inspired by the creatures and their dwellings. As with other attractions in Dubai Miracle Garden, natural flowers and plants will also be incorporated into the structures. And come evening, there will be surprise characters appearing and shows taking place too.

“As we celebrate our tenth year, we want to make sure we embark on a wondrous launch. With the Expo 2020 here, we at Dubai Miracle Garden want to surprise and amaze the world with the exciting series of new designs and displays that will take the Grand Floral Show to new extents,” says Abdel Naser Rahhal, creator and co-founder of Dubai Miracle Garden and vice chairman of Cityland Group, the developer.

Dubai Miracle Garden, located in Dubailand, is known for its floral works of art – from the Emirates A380, the world’s largest flower arrangement/structure, to flowers and plant structures in the shape of teddy bears, a floating lady and more. And with Expo 2020 Dubai here, there are more activations and events to come.

The exact launch date will be announced towards the end of October, with the attraction set to open early in November.

For more information, visit www.dubaimiraclegarden.com