Taste of Abu Dhabi 2025: Food festival returns to Yas Island in November

Taste of Abu Dhabi is set to return to Yas Island later this year, with the food and music festival taking place from November 14 to 16 at Gateway Park North.

Now in its third year, the event will once again bring together restaurant pop-ups, workshops with celebrity chefs, pasta-making classes, a dedicated children’s zone and upgraded VIP experiences with fast-track entry and lounge access. There will also be live music throughout the weekend, with DJs, acoustic performances and bands on stage.

Fifteen restaurants will be taking part, and each will offer three to five tasting dishes. The names confirmed so far include Paradiso, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Ilios, Craft by Side Hustle, Lento, Gala Gourmet, Catch by St Regis, Oak Room, Taparelle and The Director’s Club. Gala Gourmet joins as the first fully vegetarian restaurant.

The celebrity chef programme is also expanding, with appearances from Gino D’Acampo, Matt Preston and Jenny Morris. They will be joined by Warren Mendes, Annika Panikker, Omaka Marie, Fred Casagrande and Andrew Dickens, as well as regional names including Emirati chefs Khaled Al Saadi and Faisal Naser.

BMW Abu Dhabi will return as headline partner, offering festival-goers the chance to explore and test drive its latest models, including the BMW X3 and 3 Series.

Early bird tickets are now on sale. Packages available are – standard entry at Dh60 (free for children under 12); Dh175 Taster package with two food and two drink vouchers; and the Dh299 VIP package, which includes fast-track entry, access to the lounge, three food vouchers, four drink vouchers and other perks.

