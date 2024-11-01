Michelin Guide 2025: All the restaurants in Abu Dhabi, from Erth to Ryba

The 2025 edition of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/12/07/michelin-guide-abu-dhabi-starred-restaurants-2023-2024/" target="_blank"><i>Michelin Guide</i> in Abu Dhabi </a>was unveiled at a glittering ceremony at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on Thursday. Current star holders <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/99-sushi-review-abu-dhabi-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">99 Sushi</a>; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/hakkasan-review-abu-dhabi-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">Hakkasan</a>; <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/08/31/99-sushi-review-abu-dhabi-michelin-guide/" target="_blank">Talea by Antonio Guida</a>; and Emirati restaurant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/03/15/erth-review-michelin-star-restaurant-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Erth</a>, all retained their much-coveted culinary awards, however no new restaurants were added to the list. No restaurant has been given two or three stars in the capital to date. “My famous anonymous inspectors experienced an incredible year discovering authentic traditions and exciting innovations. We have no doubt about Abu Dhabi’s exciting potential as a one-of-a-kind destination for demanding gourmands,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the guide, said of the UAE capital's culinary scene in a video message. A number of high-profile chefs attended the event and served samples of their award-winning work at the reception area. Thinus van der Westhuizen of 99 Sushi served wakame handrolls and king crab crispy gunkan, while Erth chef Debi Prasad Rath’s sampler menu included mini taquitos with Emirati shrimps and margoga gyozas. The special guest chef this year is Vicky Lau of Tate Dining Room in Hong Kong, which has two Michelin stars. She showcased dishes such as chilled udon noodles, mussel tartlets and a lobster salad. The first Abu Dhabi guide was launched in 2022 and has since grown to include dozens of spots in the capital. Stars aside, the guide also recognises venues in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/11/11/what-is-michelins-bib-gourmand-and-which-abu-dhabi-restaurants-are-included/" target="_blank">Bib Gourmand </a>category, which lauds “just-as-esteemed” and friendly establishments that serve good food at reasonable prices. Mika and Ryba were added to the Bib Gourmand list this year, bringing the number of restaurants in the category to seven. Al Mrzab, Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro and Tazal all retained their positions in the list, while Oii has been moved to the general guide list. "I try to bring my culture, my mum's food to the world. I want to see Emirati food on the global stage," said a visibly emotional Faisal Mohamed Alharmoodi, the Emirati chef-owner of Ryba, while accepting his award. Located at Souq Al Mina, Ryba is known for using locally caught seafood from Zayed Port, serving seafood dishes with an Emirati twist. Unlike neighbouring emirate Dubai, the capital has fewer restaurants in its own guide, but it's no indication of a lull in Abu Dhabi's restaurant scene. Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Broadway and Em Sherif Sea Cafe were all added to the general Michelin-recommended guide this year (see full list below). The ceremony comes just months after the unveiling of the 2024 edition in Dubai, where 15 restaurants were conferred one star each and another four clinched two stars apiece. According to the Michelin website, one star is conferred on venues that use “top-quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard”. Two stars are awarded to restaurants where the chef's personality and talent are front and centre and the “food is refined and inspired”. To date, no restaurant in Dubai or Abu Dhabi has been awarded three stars, which is the highest Michelin accolade. It is given to venues that demonstrate “superlative cooking”, such that the dishes are “elevated to an art form” and are destined to become culinary classics. The guide also announced a series of special awards. Mario Loi of Mika on Yas Bay won the service award and Ryba was named the opening of the year. Yasmina Hayek of Em Sherif Sea Cafe took home the year's young chef award. "This is the last thing I expected. I took this challenge on after being a chef for 20 years. I dedicate this to my team who work long hours that can sometimes be unrewarding," Loi said while accepting his trophy. The bread and butter of the guide is the team of anonymous inspectors, who are tasked with conducting random visits throughout the year to determine winners. According to the Michelin Guide, no inspector visits the same restaurant twice, and meals are planned at various times of day and year to gauge consistency. Five universal criteria are taken into account: 1. Quality of the ingredients 2. Mastery of cooking 3. Harmony of flavours 4. Personality of the chef reflected in the cuisine 5. Consistency both over time and across the entire menu