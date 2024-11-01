Lobster biryani at Emirati seafood restaurant Ryba. Instagram / Ryba
Michelin Guide 2025: All the restaurants in Abu Dhabi, from Erth to Ryba

The capital retains its four Michelin-starred restaurants for another year

One Carlo Diaz

October 31, 2024

