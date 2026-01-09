When is Global Village closing?

Global Village has announced a closing date as part of its annual summer shutdown.

Organisers said the 30th season of Global Village will come to an end on May 10, marking the conclusion of another busy winter for one of Dubai’s most popular family-friendly destinations. The attraction opened in October and has since welcomed visitors from across the UAE and abroad.

This year has been particularly significant, as it marks three decades since Global Village launched. Over that time, the open-air park has evolved from a small retail concept into a large-scale cultural and entertainment hub. Season 30 also introduced a number of attractions and experiences alongside long-standing pavilions and live performances.

What’s new at Global Village?

Among the additions this season is Dragon Kingdom, a fantasy-themed zone aimed at younger visitors and families, as well as Garden of Glow, an illuminated installation designed to enhance the park’s evening atmosphere.

Night-time entertainment was also expanded, with some of the largest drone shows Global Village has staged to date, featuring thousands of drones in choreographed displays over the park.

Fiesta Street offers an extended selection of food stalls. Photo: Global Village

Later this season, young visitors can also forward to the Little Wonderers at Carnaval, an illuminated indoor adventure park featuring multilevel obstacle courses, climbing structures, slides, ball pits, tunnels and interactive challenges.

The Main Stage, which has hosted numerous performances and celebrity appearances, has also been transformed for the milestone season, with increased capacity and upgraded production. Elsewhere, the dragon at the centre of the lake has been enhanced with new fire effects, adding to the park’s nightly spectacle.

Elsewhere, Fiesta Street offers an extended selection of food stalls, while Railway Market has been rebranded as Dessert District, providing visitors with a dedicated sweet-treat zone and an Instagram-friendly backdrop.

As in previous years, Global Village continues to feature more than 90 cultural pavilions, showcasing products, dishes and traditions from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Visitors also have access to hundreds of dining options, ranging from street food to sit-down restaurants, alongside daily cultural performances, stunt shows and concerts.

Operating during the cooler months, Global Village traditionally closes for the summer before returning later in the year. Since opening in the late 1990s, the attraction has grown into one of the UAE’s most popular destinations, welcoming a record-breaking 10.5 million visitors last season.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets cost Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday, and Dh30 on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free for under-threes and ages 65 and above, as well as people of determination. Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families, except on public holidays.