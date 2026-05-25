Last-minute Eid Al Adha staycations still available across the UAE

Eid Al Adha is set to bring a four-day break from Tuesday to Friday this week, and many UAE residents are looking to squeeze in a last-minute short getaway.

While some resorts across the Emirates are already fully booked, many hotels are still offering staycation deals that include benefits ranging from free half-board upgrades and theme park access to all-inclusive dining and desert activities.

Here are a few Eid Al Adha staycations you still book.

Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Guests looking to turn Eid Al Adha into a longer beach break can book a three-night suite stay at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The Suite Indulgence package includes daily breakfast at Caravan alongside a three-course dinner at Tamoka, the hotel’s beachfront Latin American restaurant. Guests also have access to the resort’s stretch of beach, pools and landscaped gardens throughout the stay. The offer is valid until May 31 with a minimum three-night stay required.

Call 04 399 4000

One&Only Royal Mirage

The One&Only Royal Mirage in Dubai has a special offer for GCC residents. Photo: One&Only Info

This GCC residents’ offer includes either breakfast or half board, plus early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). Guests also receive 25 per cent off drinks, 30 per cent off spa treatments, same-day cancellation and 50 per cent off laundry services. A valid GCC ID is required at check-in.

Call 04 315 2140

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

The property's dine-around package includes breakfast at Brasserie 2.0. Photo: Le Royal Meridien Info

The property's dine-around package includes breakfast at Brasserie 2.0 and lunch or dinner at more than 130 participating restaurants across the UAE through Marriott Bonvoy’s More Cravings programme. Children under the age of 12 stay for free when sharing a room with parents, and eat for free when selecting from the kids’ menus.

Call 04 399 5555

Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai

The property's staycation deal includes breakfast and dinner at Sloanes, alongside 30 per cent off restaurants, brunches and spa treatments across the hotel. The package also comes with late check-out until 4pm, subject to availability, plus a room upgrade in the same category and welcome amenities.

Call 04 399 8888

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Al Maha’s Timeless Desert Serenity package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, alongside two desert activities for each guest within the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Options include dune drives, camel trekking and falconry experiences. There is also Dh200 credit for use at the spa. The resort accepts only children aged eight and above.

Call 04 832 9900

Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi has a special offer for those booking more than two nights. Photo: Rixos Info

Guests staying two nights or more can book the all-inclusive Eid Al Adha staycation package with dining, drinks and access to the resort’s Aqua Park included. The offer also covers kids’ activities, museum access and an Eid brunch. Free cancellation is available until May 27.

Call 02 498 0000

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Some rooms at W Abu Dhabi offer views of Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: W Abu Dhabi Info

The Stay & Play package includes breakfast at Garage restaurant and tickets to one Yas Island attraction, including Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Guests also receive Yas Beach access and 20 per cent off restaurants, bars and spa treatments.

Call 02 656 0000

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana

The property is offering a complimentary half-board upgrade, including lunch or dinner, while children under 12 dine free. The offer also includes late check-out and room upgrades, subject to availability. Valid for stays until September 30.

Call 02 657 0000

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

The Adventure for All package includes breakfast and access to two Yas Island theme parks. Photo: Four Seasons Info

The Adventure for All package includes breakfast at Crust restaurant and access to two Yas Island theme parks during the stay, including Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. Guests can also use the Yas shuttle bus and receive a quick pass for one ride at participating parks.

Call 02 333 2222

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

This UAE residents’ package includes breakfast alongside lunch or dinner at selected restaurants. Photo: Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa Info

This UAE residents’ package includes breakfast at Bait Al Hanine alongside lunch or dinner at selected restaurants, while children under 12 dine free. Guests also receive 20 per cent off dining and spa treatments, plus complimentary archery and FlowRider sessions once for each stay. Access to the infinity pool, fitness centre, kids' club and spa facilities is included.

Call 02 204 4444

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

This resident’s offer includes buffet breakfast for two at Sofra, 25 per cent off dining and early check-in from 11am with late check-out until 4pm, subject to availability.

Guests also get access to the private beach, infinity pool and traditional abra rides through the waterways of Qaryat Al Beri. Stays of two nights or more also include complimentary access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi until May 31.

Call 02 509 8888

Ras Al Khaimah

The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah. Courtesy RAKTDA Info

The property's offer includes a complimentary half-board upgrade with lunch or dinner included, while children under 12 dine free. The offer also comes with late check-out and room upgrades, subject to availability. Valid for stays until September 30.

Call 07 206 6000

Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort

The premier terrace room at Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort. Photo: Anantara Info

This summer package includes breakfast alongside lunch or dinner at any of the resort’s three signature restaurants. Up to two children under 11 can stay and dine free when sharing a room with parents, while guests also receive 20 per cent off additional dining.

Call 07 204 2222

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah has an 'ultra all-inclusive' offer. Photo: Hilton Info

The resort’s ultra all-inclusive package covers buffet breakfast, lunch, a la carte dinners, snacks, minibar access, room service and premium drinks throughout the stay. The offer is aimed at guests looking for a resort-style beach break with most expenses covered upfront.

Call 07 203 0000

Sharjah

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

The Chedi Al Bait in Sharjah has a special Eid Al Adha offer. Photo: GHM Hotels Info

The Chedi Al Bait has an Eid Al Adha Escape package that starts from Dh550 a night and includes daily breakfast, alongside 20 per cent off food, beverages and spa treatments. Guests also receive complimentary in-room amenities and shuttle transfers to Al Heera Public Beach.

Call 06 502 5555