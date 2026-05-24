Pep Guardiola's Manchester City era comes to an end

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola bid adieu to one of the most iconic partnerships in modern football with the legendary manager bowing out with a 1-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Villa came from behind to win on an emotional afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo had put City ahead with his 11th goal since his January move from Bournemouth but it was not enough.

Guardiola was expected to remain at City until next year but during the closing stages of the Premier League this season, it emerged that the Spanish legend, 55, was preparing to say goodbye to the Etihad Stadium.

Under Guardiola's decade-long management, City became one of the leading forces of not only English but European football.

In this period, City had an impressive haul of 20 trophies, including ⁠six Premier League titles – including four straight from 2020/21 to ⁠2023/24 – along with three FA Cups, the 2023 Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup. At the top of the list is the 2022/23 Uefa Champions League triumph.

For now, Guardiola will work as a global ​ambassador and provide ⁠technical advice to ‌clubs in the City Football Group.

“Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving,” Guardiola had said while announcing his departure.

Play 01:42 Pep Guardiola bids emotional farewell to Man City

“There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed ​the world. And I think I grew ‌to understand that, and ⁠my teams did, too.

“We worked. We ​suffered. We fought. And we did things our ​own way. ‌Our way.”

The momentous day was marked by the opening of the Etihad Stadium's newly-expanded North Stand, renamed the 'Pep Guardiola Stand' in his honour.

With the stand fully open for the first time, City fans among the stadium-record 60,332 crowd chanted for “10 more years” after the game got under way.

City came close to securing a trophy treble in Guardiola's final season in charge but the draw at Bournemouth meant Arsenal clinched the title.

Guardiola signed off with domestic double after winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Guardiola's former assistant Enzo Maresca, who was sacked as Chelsea manager in January, is the favourite to take over for the Spaniard.

There was more reason to celebrate on Sunday long-serving players Bernardo Silva and John Stones made their final appearances.