Man City to rename North Stand after Pep Guardiola

Manchester City will honour legendary manager Pep Guardiola by renaming the North Stand at Etihad Stadium after the Spaniard.

Guardiola, 55, announced on Friday he will be leaving City after a decade at the helm in which he led the club to 20 trophies and elevated them to new heights.

Fittingly, "The Pep Guardiola Stand" will be fully open for Guardiola's final game in charge of City on Sunday when they take on Aston Villa in their last game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

As well as naming the revamped stand after Guardiola, a statue of the six-time Premier League winner will also be commissioned.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said both were a fitting tribute to a coach who had made "an indelible imprint on the DNA of the club".

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field," Sheikh Mansour said in a statement released by the club. "For 10 years, Pep has been the personification of that ambition.

“He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, centre, alongside Pep Guardiola, second right, during a visit to Abu Dhabi in 2024 to celebrate Manchester City's four Premier League titles in a row. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Located at the end of Joe Mercer Way, The Pep Guardiola Stand will be a new focal point on matchdays.

Acting as a structural backbone, the stand is one part of the new multi-element entertainment district, that also includes the new matchday fan activation space named Medlock Square, a 401-room hotel, a new club museum, retail stores, office space and a variety of restaurants and bars.

“The Pep Guardiola Stand, and the statue that will sit outside it, rightly ensure that Pep's legacy will remain forever woven into the fabric of this football club, the city of Manchester and English football," said City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

“The unique relationship that he has with our fans has been earned through the honesty and passion of his 10 seasons fighting to bring them success. The Pep Guardiola Stand is a fitting and permanent reminder of that relationship, the most successful period in our club's history, and the unique football genius at its heart.”

Under development since late 2023 the newly expanded stand adds over 7,000 new seats to Etihad Stadium, bringing the stadium capacity to over 61,000.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano added: “It is wholly appropriate that the occasion of Pep’s final game as Manchester City manager will also be the afternoon that the wonderful new Pep Guardiola Stand of the Etihad Stadium will hold 7,000 more City fans for the very first time.

“Sunday will be an opportunity for everyone to celebrate his achievements. Sheikh Mansour’s permanent marking of Pep’s incredible legacy will give City fans the opportunity to acknowledge Pep’s legend every single time they visit our stadium.”

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