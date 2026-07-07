'You will return as heroes': Sheikh Mohammed praises Egypt after World Cup heartbreak

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has paid tribute to valiant Egypt after their historic World Cup journey ended in heartbreak.

The Pharaohs looked poised to upset the odds after storming into a 2-0 lead against Argentina, before the World Cup holders battled back to secure a last-gasp 3-2 victory in the last-16 clash.

Egypt had already secured their place in the record books after advancing from the group stage for the first time before going one step further by winning a knockout match at the first time of asking against Australia.

The Arab world united in support of the side - led by talisman Mohamed Salah - only for World Cup dreams to be dashed in agonising fashion.

The team will head home with their heads held high and with the support of football lovers across the region and beyond.

"Egypt's Pharaohs fought against the world champion until the very last minute," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media platform X.

"We are proud of their Egyptian spirit and we thank them and the world thanks them.

"You will return heroes to your Arab homeland .. And you will remain heroes in the eyes of all Arabs."

Egypt leader hails heroes

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi lauded the national side for their "unprecedented accomplishment" in reaching the last 16.

"Thank you to the heroes of the national football team for their honorable performance and for achieving an unprecedented accomplishment in the history of Egyptian football," Me El Sisi wrote on social media.

"We are proud of you and your achievement, and the future is brighter for you, God willing."

Arab hopes now rest with Morocco, who will face off against highly-fancied France on Friday night for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Atlas Lions will be seeking sporting redemption after losing out to the French in the last four of the Qatar World Cup four years ago.