What is it like to experience a World Cup game?

"Vibes are immaculate," said an Egypt fan, halfway up a staircase to the stands, waiting to see how his national team shaped up against Iran in Seattle last weekend.

He was one of tens of thousands – 66,925, to be precise – about to have a once-in-a-lifetime moment, attending a World Cup match.

The World Cup is arguably the world's top sporting event, where the atmosphere is built up as much by supporters in the stands as by the game.

Fans had gathered around the stadium hours in advance, forming clusters at different gates. But the layout of the gates created confusion, leading some to wait for unnecessary hours in queues.

Eyes on the prize

But the frustration didn't last long, with most fans too eager to get inside to dwell on it. One yelled, "We are all waiting; we are all going to enjoy ourselves. That's how it is." Then the gates opened three hours before kick-off, exactly as the tickets had promised.

Outside the World Cup match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle. Getty Images via AFP Info

Once they were inside, the stadium buzzed like a festival. Iran and the Pharaohs supporters hopped between sponsor booths, grabbed food and picked up merchandise, while others made their way straight to the seats to settle in before the first whistle.

Most fans mingled and celebrated together, regardless of their colours. Then, all at once, they got down to business: cheering for their nation as loudly as they could.

Chants from the fans rocked the stadium, with flags waving and drums pounding, as players stepped on to the field for warm-ups. The energy didn't fade until kick-off, when everyone's eyes locked on to the pitch and the anticipation finally ended.

An early score by Egypt's Mahmoud Saber (5th minute) was matched by one from Team Melli's Ramin Rezaeian, (14th), both leading to deafening chants followed by hushed stretches of focus and anticipation.

Then the match reached its first hydration break at the 23rd minute, adhering to a rule introduced at this World Cup. For once, fans on both sides agreed on something, booing in unison as soon as the break was announced on the screen.

By the final whistle, even with the score still at 1-1, supporters said they'd had the experience of a lifetime.

They spilled out of the stadium and into the streets, flooding Seattle in a wave of jerseys as they made their way home or back to their hotels, still buzzing from a night unlike anything else in sports.