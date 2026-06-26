'Operation Hormuz': How Italy's minehunters would neutralise Iran's sea bombs

In a secure operations room at an Italian navy base near Rome, anticipation and excitement are building over a high-stakes global minehunting mission.

While large wall-mounted screens display maritime traffic and naval movements around the globe, particular attention is focused on the Strait of Hormuz, where two Italian vessels could soon be deployed to clear mines laid by Iran.

The Crotone and Rimini are currently stationed in Djibouti, about 6,000km from their home base in La Spezia and roughly 3,000km from the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting orders for what could become one of the Italian Navy's most significant operations in decades.

“We are confident in our ability to complete the mission,” said one commander inside the operations room, which is accessible only through multiple heavily fortified doors and coded entry systems. The National was granted exclusive access to the base to gain a deeper understanding of the Italian Navy's readiness and the mission details.

The operation carries significance far beyond the region, with the Strait of Hormuz being one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. By effectively holding the narrow passage hostage, Iran unsettled economies stretching to Italy and beyond.

However, the mission holds major risks, from Iran reportedly losing track of some of the mines it had planted to the vast area that must be searched. The shipping corridor is about 167km long and 10km wide, with depths ranging from 60 to 100 metres and reaching 200 metres near some Iranian islands.

The minehunters, in service for more than 30 years, left La Spezia in mid-May and reached Djibouti via the Suez Canal. Italy has eight minehunters, all belonging to the 5th Naval Squadron, which comprises around 800 personnel.

Italian minehunter Crotone is currently stationed in Djibouti, about 3,000km from the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: Wikimedia Info

Weather-dependent

The two vessels are currently part of the EU's Aspides mission, which monitors security in the Red Sea and could have its mandate extended to the Strait of Hormuz. Germany has also moved its minesweeper Fulda and support ship Mosel towards Djibouti.

Once the US-Iran truce has been consolidated, the international mission has been formally established, and parliamentary approval has been secured, the Italian vessels will sail for Hormuz. They are expected to be joined by the logistical support ship ITS Atlante and the multi-role air-defence escort ITS Raimondo Montecuccoli.

It would take the vessels between one and two weeks to reach the strait. One commander explained that even if the green light is given, sailors must first assess the conditions, as the monsoon season has begun in the area.

There is also the challenge of gathering sufficient intelligence about the security situation, first in the Red Sea – where Yemen's Houthi rebels remain a threat – and then near Iranian waters, to ensure the Italian vessels do not become targets.

“It is primarily an intelligence-driven and weather-dependent mission,” the Italian commander said during a briefing.

After arrival, it could take one to two weeks to locate the mines, followed by several months of work to neutralise them. By contrast, mines are relatively easy to deploy using small vessels, roughly the size of fishing boats, each capable of carrying two to four mines.

Italian minehunter Rimini could soon be deployed to clear mines laid by Iran. Photo: Vesselfinder.com Info

Delicate operation

Commanders at the Rome naval base said the Crotone and Rimini are minehunters rather than minesweepers.

Instead of blindly sweeping an area, they first locate and identify each mine individually using sonar, underwater cameras and other sensors. These systems are often deployed via remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles or towed sonar arrays. Once a mine is identified and confirmed, the vessel deploys the ROV or explosive charge to neutralise it.

“It's a very delicate operation,” said a commander.

Mines are equipped with pressure, magnetic or acoustic triggers. The most common are influence mines, which are often invisible to the naked eye and may rest on the seabed or remain anchored at depths of around 50 to 60 metres.

Admiral Cristiano Salvatore Traetta, head of the naval division responsible for the deployment, said the Italian vessels possess unique characteristics against the mines. “Our vessels are built from resin rather than steel, unlike most other naval units, making them effectively invisible to magnetic mines. They are also designed to minimise vibration and underwater noise,” he told local media.

Even the smallest magnetic signature generated by metallic components is cancelled through a degaussing system, which creates an opposing magnetic field. The ships also feature auxiliary propulsion systems, allowing them to maintain position against wind and currents while analysing potentially dangerous objects.

As they await further instructions, the crews, all trained to operate in mine fields, have continued exercises in the Red Sea, while naval personnel near Rome continue monitoring maritime activity across the globe.

“Everything we do is to protect Italy's interests,” one commander said.