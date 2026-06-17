Britain and France prepare Hormuz protection force as UK Foreign Secretary flies to Cairo

Britain’s Foreign Secretary arrives in Egypt on Wednesday for talks to restore trade going through the Strait of Hormuz, as the UK steps up diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Yvette Cooper's two-day visit comes amid growing international focus on the strategic waterway, through which about a fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

She will discuss the next steps with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty after the announcement of a US-Iran agreement due to be signed on Friday, the UK Foreign Office announced.

Yvette Cooper, UK Foreign Secretary. Bloomberg Info

Britain and other western powers have made clear there must be a full restoration of free navigation through the strait without tolls or other restrictions that could disrupt international shipping and energy markets.

France and Britain are leading a planned European-led naval force to secure the waterway that will be stationed immediately once a ceasefire in the Iran conflict is confirmed.

The force, which will include minesweepers alongside frigates and air-defence destroyers, will seek to de-mine the strait, protect commercial shipping and ensure unconditional free navigation. Germany, Italy and Denmark have also offered warships and other support for the operation.

During meetings in Cairo, Ms Cooper will seek support from Egypt to protect commercial shipping and reinforce international law governing maritime transit.

Ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. Reuters Info

The visit also reflects Britain's wider effort to deepen co-operation on boosting its £5 billion ($6.7 billion) annual trade with Egypt, then on migration, security and energy ahead of the launch of a formal UK-Egypt Strategic Partnership later this year.

On Thursday, Ms Cooper co-chairs the UK-Egypt Association Council alongside Mr Abdelatty, at which the two sides will discuss opportunities for economic growth and investment.

Both governments have sought to expand co-operation in green energy projects and investment while strengthening economic ties.

The plight of Gaza will also be high on the agenda with Ms Cooper discussing efforts to revive progress on the 20-point peace plan and improve humanitarian access for civilians.

While in Cairo, she is scheduled to meet the head of Gaza's National Committee for Administration to discuss the implementation of transitional governance measures outlined in the peace framework.

Sudan will be another strong point of focus during the visit, with Egypt absorbing more than 1.5 million refugees fleeing the conflict, putting public services under great pressure. British and Egyptian officials are expected to discuss ways to secure a ceasefire, increase aid deliveries and support millions of displaced civilians affected by the war that began in April 2023.

Ms Cooper will also visit a project aimed at preventing Egyptian migrants coming to Britain. The UK-backed programmes aim to help people increase their skills and employment opportunities and reduce exploitation by trafficking gangs.