US carries out 10th consecutive night of strikes on military targets in Iran

Iranian media reports attacks on Bushehr, Fars, Ilam, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan

Centcom says strikes to protect commercial shipping ended at 5am Gulf time

Tanker in Strait of Hormuz struck by projectile

Iran broadcasts footage of 'burning tanker' near Strait of Hormuz

IRGC claims strikes on radar and air defence systems at US air base in Kuwait

Kuwait says its air defence systems intercepted hostile missiles and drones