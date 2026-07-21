  • US carries out 10th consecutive night of strikes on military targets in Iran
  • Iranian media reports attacks on Bushehr, Fars, Ilam, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan
  • Centcom says strikes to protect commercial shipping ended at 5am Gulf time
  • Tanker in Strait of Hormuz struck by projectile
  • Iran broadcasts footage of 'burning tanker' near Strait of Hormuz
  • IRGC claims strikes on radar and air defence systems at US air base in Kuwait
  • Kuwait says its air defence systems intercepted hostile missiles and drones
  • Jordanian air defence systems intercept three Iranian missiles
Updated: July 21, 2026, 5:21 AM