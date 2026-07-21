- US carries out 10th consecutive night of strikes on military targets in Iran
- Iranian media reports attacks on Bushehr, Fars, Ilam, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan
- Centcom says strikes to protect commercial shipping ended at 5am Gulf time
- Tanker in Strait of Hormuz struck by projectile
- Iran broadcasts footage of 'burning tanker' near Strait of Hormuz
- IRGC claims strikes on radar and air defence systems at US air base in Kuwait
- Kuwait says its air defence systems intercepted hostile missiles and drones
- Jordanian air defence systems intercept three Iranian missiles
Updated: July 21, 2026, 5:21 AM