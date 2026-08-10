Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares photo with three grandsons in London

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has released an image of himself with three of his grandsons in London.

The Dubai Ruler said on Monday the most important part of holidays was sharing them with family members.

“Life taught me … that the greatest investment in vacations is not the number of cities we visit … but the number of moments we create with our families,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on X.

“Beautiful memories are happiness and energy that drive us to more work, achievement and success.”