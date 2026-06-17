Dubai-it: Sheikh Mohammed unveils strategy to share emirate's culture of excellence

Dubai on Wednesday set out plans to spread its culture of excellence among companies, institutions and future generations in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the "Dubai-it" strategy would serve as a launchpad for future success and ensure ambitions were set high.

He said the emirate's remarkable accomplishments over the years had been built on "achieving exceptional results in record time, with precision and excellence".

"Speed does not mean rushing, quality does not mean slowing down, and ambition has no value without execution," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media. "‘Dubai-it’ means swift achievement, exceptional execution and results the world can see in record time."

Charting Dubai's rise

Sheikh Mohammed unveiled the campaign by sharing footage filmed decades apart that showed him riding in helicopters over Dubai. The older video shows Sheikh Mohammed looking down on a vast desert area where a modern city now stands. The second video shows Sheikh Mohammed observing an emirate transformed, including Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

"We launched ‘Dubai-it’ to pass Dubai’s philosophy of work on to future generations, embed it as a culture across our institutions and companies, and build the next leaps forward," he said. "Our motto has always been: We say what we do, and we do what we say."

The campaign is the latest example of how Dubai is seeking to share the lessons of its success story, in which it has transformed itself into an urban metropolis and global tourist destination and business hub.

In September, the Dubai government agreed to a partnership with elite universities to develop business leaders of the future based on the lessons of Dubai's international rise to prominence. A deal was signed between the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development and Georgetown University in the US, HEC Paris, IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain, and the Insead Business School in Abu Dhabi.

The higher education collaboration aims to produce a comprehensive study for future tailored Master of Business Administration and executive education programmes at home and abroad.

“Dubai is one of the success stories for the 20th and the 21st centuries. It is a combination of the vision of the Dubai Ruler and the exceptional execution of projects on the ground,” Pablo Martin de Holan, dean of the HEC Paris campus in Qatar, said at the time. “We like to learn more about the Dubai success story as we believe this city is different from the rest of the world. Other cities can learn many lessons from what Dubai has done."